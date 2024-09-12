Gladys Vega recognized by Council for service to the community

For decades, Gladys Vega has been a leader in the community as the executive director of La Colaborativa, often stepping beyond the nonprofit’s mission to provide relief and assistance to anyone in need in Chelsea and its surrounding communities.

On Monday night, the Chelsea City Council presented Vega a Certificate of Recognition in honor of years of service and dedication to the city.

Council President Norieliz DeJesus noted that the honor was only fitting on a night when the council had already honored public safety officials who were on the scene at the recent fire at Washington Avenue and issued a proclamation in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month in the City.

DeJesus and a number of other councilors praised Vega and La Colaborativa’s efforts to provide assistance to those displaced by the fire, as well as holding her up as one of the most accomplished and recognized Latinx leaders in the state.

“I think about the fire, and I think about how Gladys never takes credit and does the things quietly,” said DeJesus, who works alongside Vega at La Colaborativa. “This woman will always show up for her community, and her community is any human being existing in her city or in any surrounding city.”

Just in recent years, DeJesus said Vega has been at the forefront of relief efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic and during the most recent migrant crisis.

“This woman is fearless, and her commitment is beyond words,” said DeJesus. “I just want to make sure that we understand that everything she touches is to make sure that there is a future leader to continue the work.”

When speaking about the sacrifices Vega has made to help her community, no one could speak more closely to that than her daughter, current Councilor Melinda Vega.

“I am blessed, first and foremost, to be your daughter and it’s an honor to award you with this recognition,” she said.

Vega talked about the sacrifices her mother made as a single mother to make ends meet while also making sure she took on the battles for those in the community who were most in need.

“When I describe you, I describe you as a modern day Martin Luther King, Jr. because of all of your hard work and your effort and love for your community,” said Vega.

Vega said her mother exemplifies the example of loving one’s neighbor.

“I remember when I asked you why you do everything you do … and you said, ‘If I don’t do it, who else will?’ It’s important to fight for what is right, and you’ve always done that.”

District 1 Councilor Todd Taylor praised the role Vega and La Colaborativa played in providing relief and assistance after the Washington Avenue fire.

“You came in and you played a really pivotal role in helping all these people that were homeless,” said Taylor. “I think that that work doesn’t go unnoticed. I know that you get a lot of recognition, but you don’t necessarily get recognition from everyone, I want to give you recognition tonight myself for everything you did for these folks.

The part you play in this community is an important one.”