ZBA makes Quick Work of August Agenda

By Adam Swift

During its August meeting last week, the zoning board of appeals moved several larger projects to its September and October meetings. The board also approved several special permits for projects that had previously been before it and had positive recommendations from the planning board.

A hearing on a special permit and variance for a battery energizer storage facility at 284 Eastern Ave. was moved to the board’s Oct. 8 meeting. A hearing to demolish an existing garage and construct a two-family dwelling at 57 Palmer St. was continued to the board’s September meeting. The board also moved a hearing to create additional parking spaces at 11 John St. to the September meeting. The board did approve a special permit for 49 Harvard St. to create additional living space by constructing a rear addition and raising the third floor roof.

The applicant made some minor changes to the plan, including adding a turret, since first appearing before the zoning board earlier this year. Also approved was a request to convert a two-family dwelling into a three-family dwelling at 53 Heard St. The planning board recommended approval of the special permit at its July meeting. The board also opened the public hearing for a special permit for a beauty salon and permanent makeup shop at 32 Central Ave.

The business would occupy 1,900 square feet of the second floor of the building. Applicant Karen Georgina Tejada Avelar said there would be three work areas with sinks and a reception area as part of the business. The project will go before the planning board on August 24 before coming back to the zoning board for a potential final vote on Sept. 10.