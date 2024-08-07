News Aeschylus’ ‘The Suppliant Women’ Debuts at Port Park by Record Staff • August 7, 2024 • 0 Comments Not even the rain could stop audiences from flocking to PORT Park! Opening weekend performances of the outdoor immersive bilingual adaptation of Aeschylus’ The Suppliant Women in a version by David Greig with music by John Browne, produced by Apollinaire Theatre in collaboration with Teatro Chelsea and the City of Chelsea were packed. Audiences enjoyed delicious local food from Kushala Sip Coffee House and Tapas Bar, Aloe Natural, and Orlando’s Fully Baked all for sale in PORT Park thanks to a partnership with the City of Chelsea’s Department of Housing and Community Development. BearMoose Brewing hosts the event’s beer garden. Apollinaire Theatre, Teatro Chelsea, and the City of Chelsea have together created a truly special event that is bringing the whole community together to share in a haunting and beautiful portrayal of one of the world’s oldest surviving plays. The Suppliant Women is about the plight of refugees, moral and human rights, and democracy. It tells a story that echoes down the ages to find striking and poignant resonance today. A large chorus of women play the title role, The Suppliant Women, expressing themselves through song and movement. There are four more evenings to check out The Suppliant Women: August 9, 10, 16, and 17. Come early to enjoy tasty food from Chelsea chefs, local brews, and live performances preshow—and stay late to meet the cast (and enjoy some more brews) For details visit www.apollinairetheatre.com.