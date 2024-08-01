News Four New Police Officers Sworn In by Record Staff • August 1, 2024 • 0 Comments Photo Courtesy Chelsea HR manager Odelisa MacedoFour new Chelsea Police Department officers were sworn in on Tuesday by City Clerk Jeannette Cintron White. The four officers recently graduated from the 5th Recruit Officer Class Lynnfield Police Academy. Shown (left to right) are City Manager Fidel Maltez, Officer Darien Lavino, Officer Sulmy Urrutia, Officer Oscar Lopez, Officer Christopher Marroquin, Chief Keith Houghton, and Sgt. Michael Addonizio. The new officers have graduated from the 5th ROC Lynnfield Police Academy after six months of training. They will undertake an additional three months of on-the-job training, riding with a veteran officer in the Chelsea Police Field Training Program, before hitting the streets on their own.