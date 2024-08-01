DiDomenico, La Colaborativa, MLRI, Coalition secure funding for ATC pilot program

Special to the Record

Following a multifaceted, on-the-ground campaign by La Colaborativa, Mass. Law Reform Institute (MLRI), and numerous key partners, Governor Maura Healey signed the FY25 budget and included the House and Senate’s recommendation for $2.5 million to launch an Access to Counsel (ATC) pilot program to provide lawyers for low-income tenants facing eviction, an investment proven to decrease housing instability and homelessness.

“With this momentous step, following decades of advocacy, Massachusetts can start to help struggling families, keep people off the streets and out of crowded shelters, and make sure that there is equity and fairness for all facing eviction, not just for those with the resources to hire an attorney,” Gladys Vega, Executive Director of La Colaborativa in Chelsea, said.

Annette Duke, senior housing attorney for MLRI, who led a broad coalition that advanced this initiative, said the inequity of legal representation in Massachusetts eviction cases is stark.

“In 2023, the Massachusetts Trial Court reported that in non-payment cases in Housing Court, only 2.5% of tenants were represented by a lawyer, while 90% of landlords were represented,” Duke said.

“Legal representation is a lifeline to tenants facing and with our legal services and community partners, we look forward to building a sustainable access to counsel program.”

Georgia Katsoulomitis, Executive Director of the MLRI, said the pilot program is a significant step forward for housing justice and equity.

“A significant number of households facing eviction are Black or Brown, and very often are families headed by a single mother,” said Katsoulomitis. “Gov. Healey, Attorney General (Andrea) Campbell and more than 240 legal, housing, healthcare and faith organizations support Access to Counsel as a way to provide tenants a level

playing field, keep families housed, and build safe, healthy communities.”

The pilot program funding will be administered by the Massachusetts Legal Assistance Corporation to provide full representation for low-income tenants and low-income owner-occupied landlords as articulated in bills filed by state Representative Dave Rogers, state Rep Mike Day, and state Senator Sal DiDomenico, which were reported out favorably by the Judiciary Committee to House Ways and Means.

In calling for passage of the bill before the Joint Judiciary Committee, Attorney General Campbell said: “The need for this legislation is especially urgent in light of the strain on our emergency shelter system for homeless families. Evictions have long-lasting economic and social impacts on individuals and their families.”