Winners announced for the Sand Sculpting Festival

Special to the Times-Free Press

The Revere Beach Partnership is thrilled to announce our award recipients for the 2024 Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival. The festival, held from Friday, July 19, through Sunday, July 21, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors who are still marveling at the incredible sand sculptures created by 15 Master Sand Sculptors from around the world. Broken Glass, led by Melineige Beauregard and Chris Guinto have managed the sand sculpting component of the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival for the past three years.

The International Sand Sculpting Festival at Revere Beach celebrated its 20th Anniversary with another spectacular event on America’s first public beach. Artists from around the world and next door came to show their craft to a grateful public.

They have selected some of the best sand sculptors from around the word and invited them to compete in this competition that featured $28,000 amount of prize money.

Here is a list of awards: • 1st Place: Jobi Bouchard from Canada, “Blend In”

• 2nd Place: Slavian Borecki from Poland

• 3rd Place: Susanne Ruseler from the Netherlands, “Dunner”

• 4th Place: Bouke Atema from the Netherlands, “Barn Swallow, Swallow, Barn”

• 5th Place: Karen Fralich from Canada, “Fish Fantasy”

• Sculptor’s Choice: Jobi Bouchard from Canada, “Blend In”

• People’s Choice: Jobi Bouchard from Canada, “Blend In” Thank you to all our other Master Sand Sculptors:

• Bruce Philips from California, “Phoenix Rising”

• Deb Barret-Cutulle from Saugus, MA, “A Butterfly’s Playground”

• Abe Waterman from Canada, “Reflower”

• Hanneke Supply from Belgium, “Embrace your shadows to see wholeness”

• Greg Grady from New Hampshire, “Dice of Destiny”

• Ndricim (Jimmy) Bejko from Albania, “The Special Selfie”

• Morgan Rudluff from California, “Say More” • Matsu Yoshi from Japan, “Pray”

• Jeroen Advocaat from the Netherlands, “Space Child”

• Patrick Harsch from Florida, “Cat Burglar”

The Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival continues to be a staple event, drawing both local and international visitors to experience the artistry and skill of sand sculpting. In addition to the competition, the festival features a variety of live entertainment acts, delicious food trucks, beer garden, and activities for all ages.

The Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival is a renowned annual event that transforms the shores of Revere Beach into an awe-inspiring boardwalk and open-air festival. Celebrating its 20th year in 2024, this festival gathers world-class sculptors who showcase their incredible talents to hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Beyond the sand sculptures, the event features over 75 food vendors, food trucks, and exhibitors, live music, interactive activities, amusement rides, fireworks, and a vibrant atmosphere, creating a memorable experience for attendees of all ages.

As a beloved tradition, the festival serves as a testament to the power of creativity and collaboration, fostering a sense of unity and appreciation for the arts along Revere Beach. For more information, please visit www.rbissf.com. Revere Beach Partnership is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was established in 2001. The mission of the Revere Beach Partnership is to preserve and enhance America’s first public beach for the enjoyment of all. The partnership is made up of a volunteer board that shares a love for Revere and Revere Beach. For more information, please visit www.reverebeachpartnership.com.