News The Tradition Continues by Record Staff • July 18, 2024 • 0 Comments Andreana (Pavlos) Pena and her daughter, Eleni Pena, arepictured at a Winthrop Little League softball game Monday.Andreana’s mother, Karen (Diraninan) Pavlos, servedas president of the Chelsea Pop Warner organization whileher uncle, Andy Diranian, was a superb linebacker for theChelsea High football team. Andreana’s brother, Jon Pavlos,was an outstanding multi-sport athlete who competed inPop Warner, the CYBL, and the CHS athletic program.