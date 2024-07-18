News

The Tradition Continues

by  •  •
Andreana (Pavlos) Pena and her daughter, Eleni Pena, are
pictured at a Winthrop Little League softball game Monday.
Andreana’s mother, Karen (Diraninan) Pavlos, served
as president of the Chelsea Pop Warner organization while
her uncle, Andy Diranian, was a superb linebacker for the
Chelsea High football team. Andreana’s brother, Jon Pavlos,
was an outstanding multi-sport athlete who competed in
Pop Warner, the CYBL, and the CHS athletic program.

