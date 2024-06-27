News In Briefs

DiDomenico Invited to Speak at Special Education Conference

Senator Sal DiDomenico and his Chief of Staff, Christie Getto Young, recently spoke at the 2024 Statewide Special Education Conference at Holy Cross College in Worcester. Senator DiDomenico spoke to hundreds of educators about how they can best advocate for more special education support in the State House.

DiDomenico’s speech featured past achievements like his successful advocacy for historic education and special education funding in the Student Opportunity Act, as well as permanent funding for Universal School Meals. He also covered effective strategies for supporting specific bills or programs with legislators and why educators are uniquely positioned to be strong advocates.

“My wife is a special education teacher and having met with many children benefiting from special education in my district, I know how crucial these educators are for our students,” said Senator DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “It was an honor and a privilege to speak with special educators about how they can support legislative efforts to increase funding for special education programs. I want to thank all of the teachers and organizers for inviting me and planning this fantastic event.”

The Special Education conference was hosted by the Massachusetts Administrators for Special Education. This professional organization represents all administrators of special education throughout the Commonwealth.

Comedy Show set for June 29 at Kushala Sip and Tapas Bar

Devra Zabot, creative producer for Clark Ave. Creative, invites residents to attend a comedy night show on Saturday, June 29 at Kushala Sip and Tapas Bar, 140 Pearl St.

“This year we are raising money for Youth Elemento and Chelsea Black Community, two Chelsea organizations that provide programs supporting LHBTQ+ youth and youth mental health,” said Zabot.

Real Zepeda Tequila, a Boston-based business, has become the newest sponsor of the comedy show.

Tickets to the event will include the show and an appetizer.