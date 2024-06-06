Police Department Holds Grand Opening of Substation in Bellingham Square

The Chelsea Police Department held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Community Services Division Substation Tuesday at its 30 Washington Ave. location.

Chelsea Police Capt. David Rizzuto served as master of ceremonies for the event. Chief Keith Houghton and City Manager Fidel Maltez also delivered remarks.

“On behalf of Chief Houghton and the Chelsea Police Department, I am delighted to welcome you to the grand opening of our Community Services Division Substation,” said Rizzuto. “We are honored to have City Manager Fidel Maltez, esteemed members of the City Council, Rep. Judith Garcia, representatives from various community organizations, and all of our valued stakeholders with us today. “Your presence signifies a shared commitment to fostering a safer, more connected community, and we look forward to working together in this new chapter of service and collaboration.”

The mission of the CPD Susbtation

Capt. Rizzuto said the mission of the department’s Community Services Division Substation is “to engage with and support the most vulnerable citizens of Chelsea.”

“Through active collaboration with our community partners, we strive to provide essential services, foster trust, and enhance the well-being of our community,” said Rizzuto. “Our commitment is to create a safer, more inclusive environment where every resident feels valued and empowered. By working together, we aim to build stronger relationships and improve the quality of life for all members of our community.”

‘A momentous occasion,’ says Chief Houghton

Chief Houghton said, “It is with great pride and anticipation that we gather today for the new Community Police Substation here in Bellingham Square. This momentous occasion marks a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to foster a safe, healthy, and vibrant community for all residents. The Chelsea Police Department has long been dedicated to not just enforcing the law, but also to building trust and partnership with our community. This new subtstaion stands as a testament to our vision of promoting a public health approach to policing – a vision that emphasizes prevention, support, and collaboration.”

Maltez praises department

City Manager Fidel Maltez began his remarks by thanking Chief Houghton and Capt. Rizzuto for “seeing this project through.” Maltez, who took over as city manager in January after being the town manager of Reading, then praised the Chelsea Police Department. “I know I say this often, but I don’t think it can ever be said often enough, ‘I truly and firmly believe that Chelsea has the best police department in the Commonwealth,’’’ said Maltez. “This transformation has been happening for a whole generation. Chelsea is the best comeback story of the Commonwealth and all of that has been led by the men and women of the Chelsea Police Department. There is no call that Chelsea doesn’t answer, and there is no call that we don’t answer with compassion. This new location [substation] is symbolic of the mission of the Chelsea PD, which is to be out in the community. We’re not going to lead from the inside. We’re not going to lead from City Hall. We’re going to lead from out in the community. We’re going to engage with all of our residents, and we are going to be equitable, fair, and supportive.” Maltez concluded his remarks by again thanking Houghton and Rizzuto for their leadership and executing their plan to open a substation in downtown Chelsea. It is located in a space between what years ago were legendary food establishments – Andy Diranian’s Avenue Restaurant and Peter DeFrancesco’s Storti’s Sub Shop.