Fire Destroys Vacant Russo’s Tux Building on Parkway

Special to the Record

A five-alarm fire destroyed a vacant commercial building at the former Russo’s tux shop at 320 Revere Beach Parkway in Chelsea last Thursday, May 30. The first calls for the fire came in around 10 a.m., with flames and extremely heavy smoke coming from the building. Deputy Chief Paul Giancola arrived on scene and immediately struck a second alarm, then shortly after a third and fourth alarm,” said Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri. “The building, which was formerly Russo’s Tux, was fully involved in fire and portions of the roof started to collapse, prompting Deputy Chief Giancol to order all fire personnel out of the building.” At that point a defensive operation was set up with a priority towards protecting the three-family exposure building at 318 Revere Beach Parkway, which was a foot or two from the building that was on fire. “I arrived shortly after and struck a fifth alarm for additional manpower,” said the chief. “Departments from Boston, Everett, Revere, Massport, Winthrop, Lynn, Medford, Malden, Somerville, Cambridge, Melrose, and Belmont assisted with the fire. Brookline and Wakefield Fire Departments covered the city.” The building was a total loss and was torn down Friday night due to the extensive damage. One Revere firefighter sustained a shoulder injury and was transported to MGH Boston. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, according to the fire chief.