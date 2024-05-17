CHS Roundup 5-16-24

Boys track falls short to Revere

Although the Chelsea High boys outdoor track and field team came up short, 90-45, in their meet last week with Revere, there were a number of fine performances turned in by individual Red Devils.

Ariel Aracena won the shot-put with a toss of 47′-10.25″ and teammate Theodore Joseph-Seale took second with a toss of 45′-1.25″. Theo also grabbed second place in the discus with a spin of 114′-6″ with Kevin Romero Molina taking third in the disc.

Derek Alvarez-Umana won the javelin with a throw of 97′-11″ and Sean Perez-Ramos grabbed second.

Alex Flores Chavarria topped the field in the 1-mile with a time of 5:04.9 (which was 25 seconds faster than his closest Revere rival).

Contributing three points for Chelsea with second-place finishes were: Kyle Leong in the triple jump; Sherwin Kim in the 400 hurdles and the 110 hurdles; Christopher Martinez-Melendez in the 200 dash; Austin Freeman in the 400 dash; Bryan Amaya Yanes in the 800; and Jose Amaya Raudales in the 2-mile.

Adding single points with third place performances were: Leeandro Castro in the long jump and the 400 hurdles; Sherwin Kim in the triple jump; Juan Portillo in the 200 dash; Kyle Leong in the 800; and Sebastian Molina Regiil in the 2-mile.

CHS girls dominate throwing events in Revere meet

The Chelsea High girls track and field meet last week with Revere was highlighted by some strong individual performances.

The Lady Red Devils dominated the throwing events, winning all three and taking 23 of the possible 27 points.

Kiara Ramirez Villate took first place in the shot-put with a toss of 31′-8.5″ and teammate Lamari Davis grabbed second with her throw of 31′-1.5″. Ramirez Villate led a Chelsea sweep in the discus with a spin of 93′-5″ with teammates Davis and Gizelle Rodriguez in second and third.

Rodriguez captured the javelin with a throw of 85′-10″ and teammate Lauren Nadow took third place.

Freshman Thania Simon won the triple jump in impressive fashion with a final landing of 33′-10″, which was more than five feet further than her nearest Revere rival.

Adding three points to the CHS side of the scoresheet with a second-place performance was Marcaylla Louis Jean in the 100 dash.

Contributing single points with third-place finishes were: Meleny Rodriguez in the 400 hurdles; Lauren Nadow in the 110 hurdles; and Hazel Hatleburg in the 800.

CHS baseball drops twin-bill to English

The Chelsea High baseball team came up short this past week in a double-header with Greater Boston League rival Lynn English by scores of 15-1 and 9-0.

In the first contest, the Red Devils earned seven walks. Elijah Rivera, Xavier Santiago, and Victor Murillo drew two walks each and Jeanluis Soto also earned a walk.

Rivera scored on a Murillo walk with the bases-loaded. Nash Aquino started the game and allowed 12 runs (nine earned) on six hits, striking out four and walking four.

In game two, Jeanluis Soto started for the Red Devils and went five innings, allowing nine runs (only three were earned), striking out 11, and walking two.

At the plate, Soto went 2-for-3. Santiago went 1-for-3, Djeury Jules went 1-for-2, and Leonardo Perez also went 1-for-2.

Lush and his crew will wrap up their 2024 season this week. They will host Neighborhood House Charter School tomorrow (Friday) afternoon at Carter Park, travel to Somerville on Monday, and then return home to face Somerville on Wednesday.