Applications Open for Affordable Units on Sixth Street

Applications are now open for affordable rental units at 25 Sixth Street in Chelsea.

There are 56 units available at the new development, which is near the MBTA Silver Line Station.

Applications and more information about eligibility are available at www.theneighborhooddevelopers.org.

There are 12 one-bedroom units that are being offered at a rent of $2,250 for households of one or two people making 90 percent of the AMI (area median income). The 90 percent AMI for the Greater Boston area is $94,050 for one person and $107,460 for two people.

There are also 36 one- to three-bedroom units being offered at 60 percent of AMI, as well as eight units for Section 8 eligible households, who pay 30 percent of their income towards rent.

Applications are also available at The Neighborhood Developers offices at 4 Gerrish Ave. in Chelsea. Informational meetings are scheduled at the offices on Monday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. Attendance is not required to apply for the units.

Preference for applicants is for those who are homeless due to natural disaster, urban renewal, or sanitary code violations; those displaced due to domestic abuse, rape, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking; those who require features of an accessible unit; and FCF-elgible clients with “Certified” status via a comprehensive assessment.

Property amenities at 25 Sixth Street will include a community room, a 4,000 square foot outdoor public space on the second level, 40 at-grade parking spaces, common laundry facilities on three floors and public bicycle parking. The development’s architectural details will emphasize energy efficiency, with details designed to meet the standards for Passive House Certification, according to The Neighborhood Developers.