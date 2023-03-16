Garcia Will Keep Council Seat Through City Manager Process

Special to the Record

Chelsea City Councilor Judith Garcia has announced that she will remain on the Chelsea City Council until a new city manager has been selected. The search for a new Chelsea city manager has been ongoing since January, 2023. Candidates will be interviewed by the City Council, who will then vote to select the next city manager. “Our last city manager did a fantastic job of keeping the city accessible and responsive, and we want to make sure the next one will continue to meet our needs as a community,” said Garcia. “I have every intention of seeing the selection process through as a Chelsea City Councilor.” Garcia has been a Chelsea City Councilor since 2015, and she has spent her career championing issues ranging from fair wages to environmental justice. She was sworn in to represent the 11th Suffolk district in the Massachusetts Statehouse earlier this year.