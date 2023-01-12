Jimmy Merino ’24 To Represent Chelsea High School at United States Senate Youth Program in Washington D.C.

Chelsea High School student Jimmy Merino ’24 has been selected to represent Chelsea and the State of Massachusetts at the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) in Washington D.C. Merino is one of two Massachusetts delegates attending the program after being selected from a statewide pool of applicants. He is the first-ever student from Chelsea to participate in this prestigious program.

The USSYP is a week-long educational experience and scholarship sponsored by the United States Senate for outstanding high school students who are interested in pursuing careers in public service. Merino will travel to the Nation’s Capital in March for “Washington Week” to partake in the program alongside youth delegates from across the country.

During Washington Week, Merino will attend meetings with President Joe Biden, senators, a justice of the Supreme Court, cabinet members, federal agency leaders and senior members of the national media. Each student delegate will also be paired with a military officer and receive mentorship throughout the week. Merino is also awarded a $10,000 undergraduate scholarship to the college or university of his choice for being selected to the program.

“It is such an honor to be representing my hometown, Chelsea Massachusetts, where I was raised to cherish my culture, my community, and environment. It is rare for someone from Chelsea to have the opportunity to represent our community in such high terms. I didn’t achieve this scholarship for me, but for the community, classmates, and the educators who have stood beside me through the struggles. Through my work at La Colaborativa, working for the past three years, I have been taught the value of what my voice brings. In my trip to Washington D.C in the upcoming year, I will bring the values and wisdom I have been taught by this sacred community, advocate for the needs of us Chelsea youth and give the rest of the nation a glimpse of wonderful Chelsea. Chelsea’s future lies upon empowering the youth.”

“We are so proud of Jimmy. He is a student leader at CHS and a student who is most deserving of this recognition. I know that Jimmy will represent Chelsea well because he has such a love for our community and the people. Congratulations, Jimmy!” commented Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi G. Abeyta.

Merino boasted an impressive candidacy for the program. He was elected as the CHS President for the Class of 2024. He served as the Field Organizing Director for Judith Garcia, who won her campaign this fall for Massachusetts State Representative (11th Suffolk District). He is active in the community through a variety of means, including his work at La Colaborativa as a Community Engagement Intern. . Merino’s advocacy, leadership and voice at CHS resulted in the student body collaborating with school and district administration to improve the CHS attendance policy. In addition to his work at CHS and in the community, he is currently employed at the immigration law firm, Goss Associates, in Boston.

The Chelsea, Mass. native will join a list of distinguished USSYP alumni including Senator Susan Collins and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, among others.