News in Brief

Mena Participates in Emerson Stage’s Production of Old Jake’s Skirts

Luis Mena from Chelsea, participated in Emerson Stage’s production of Old Jake’s Skirts, which took place November 9th-13th, 2022 at the Semel Theater at Emerson College in Boston, MA.

Old Jake’s Skirts tells of the story of a farmer living a dull life. Jake’s life is turned around when he discovers a trunk of skirts – the discovery brings color to Jake’s life.

Luis Mena is majoring in Theatre and is a member of the Class of 2024.

Sumner Tunnel open this holiday weekend

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the Sumner Tunnel will be open during the weekend of Friday, December 30, to accommodate the expected high volume of holiday vehicular traffic. Scheduled weekend closures as part of Phase 1 of the Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project will resume during the weekend of Friday, January 6.

Phase 1 of the Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project work requires scheduled weekend closures of the Sumner Tunnel for 36 weekends between June 2022 and May 2023, (excluding holiday weekends.)

Phase 1 of the Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project work requires scheduled weekend closures of the Sumner Tunnel for 36 weekends between June 2022 and May 2023, (excluding holiday weekends.)