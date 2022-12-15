News Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony by Record Staff • December 15, 2022 • 0 Comments Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (far left) was among a host of dignitaries who were on hand yesterday for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Community Living Center at the Chelsea Soldiers Home. Shown in the photo (l-r) are Gov. Baker; Thomas Lyons, the Chairman of the Soldiers Home Board of Trustees; Eric L. Johnson, the Superintendent of the Soldiers Home; Cheryl Lussier Poppe, the State Secretary of Veterans Affairs (who also served as the Soldiers Home Supt. for six years); Soldiers Home resident John Dalton, who assisted with the ribbon-cutting and led the Pledge of Allegiance to open the ceremony; and Chelsea City Council President Calvin Brown. Marylou Sudders, the state’sSecretary of Health and Human Services, also is in the photo, behind Mr. Dalton. The Record will have more photos of the ceremony in next week’s newspaper.