DiDomenico Joins Pearl Harbor Commemoration

On December 7, Senator DiDomenico joined veterans, the National Parks Service, and USS Constitution crew to remember the courageous servicemembers who were lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. The commemoration took place on the USS Cassin Young, an historic WWII destroyer, and at the USS Constitution Museum where veterans and service members spoke about this anniversary and its impact on our country.

“I was honored to join veterans in remembering and paying our respects to the many soldiers who tragically lost their lives on this day 81 years ago,” said Senator DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “Serving our country in the military is a courageous and dangerous job, and I am proud to lead on legislative efforts that support and take care of our current service members, veterans and their families. Pearl Harbor Day is also a time to reflect on the many heroes serving our country and the many sacrifices they make to keep our nation and residents safe. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude for all they do for our country.”