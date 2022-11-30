Obituaries 12-01-2022

Tomas Quintanilla

Of Chelsea

Tomas Ovidio Guzman Quintanilla a resident of Chelsea for several years, passed away on Tuesday, November 1.

he beloved son of Rosalio Moreno Guzman and Maria Sara Quintanilla de Guzman of San Lorenzo El Salvador, Tomas was born and raised in Obrajuela, El Salvador. He came to the United States, settled in Chelsea and worked as a produce handler and warehouseman for Boston Tomato Co.

Final services will be held in El Salvador with Tomas being placed to rest in San Lorenzo ES.

Local arrangements and transportation were given to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home.

John Carolan

Licensed Master Plumber

John M. Carolan, 62, passed away unexpectedly in his Saugus home on Saturday, November 26.

Born and raised in Chelsea, the beloved son of the late CFD (Ret.) Francis X. “Frank” Carolan and Dorothea M. Dot (Dolan) Carolan, John attended local schools and graduated from Northeast Vocational High School. He was a Licensed Master Plumber and worked in the maintenance Dept at the Mass. General Hospital for 25 years.

He was a longtime resident of Chelsea and Lynnfield and also spent some time living in Palmetto, Fl and Peabody. He was married to Patrice Slater and raised two sons. In his lifetime John was most devoted to spending time with his sons following the NE Patriots, traveling to Nova Scotia, Cape Cod and Dennis Port.

He is survived by his wife, Patrice of Lynnfield, his sons, Jack Slater Carolan and Harris Slater Carolan, both of Lynnfield. He was the dear brother of: Margaret A. Bolognese and her husband, James of Chelsea, Frank P. Carolan and his wife, Doreen of Florida and Revere, Paul T, Carolan of Peabody and Maureen Carolan of New Hampshire. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, many friends and extended family members.

Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend a memorial gathering and remembrance service to be held at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea on Monday, December 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. Should friends desire, contributions in John’s memory may be made to the charity of their choice.

Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home.

Dick “Dickie” Fong

Longtime Well Known Chelsea Resident Dick “Dickie” Fong Passed Away on Tuesday, November 29 After a Brief Decline in Health. He Was 96 Years of Age.

Born and raised in Canton, China, he was the second eldest child of Sek Haw Kwong and Kim Chow Wong. He gained his early education in China and as a young man, he settled in Hong Kong, where he met and married Joyce Chin in 1953. Several years later, in 1960, he came to the United States, bringing his family and immediately settled in Chelsea.

In 1961, he established the Prattville Laundry and continually operated the laundry with his wife until 1974. Leaving the laundry business, “Dickie” began waitering for the August Moon Restaurant in Revere and soon became a popular waiter there. After retiring from “the Moon” in 1994, he continued part time work at the Jade Restaurant in Peabody and assisting at a laundry in Newton.

In his lifetime, he was a proclaimed people watcher and would enjoy sitting for hours on end at his favorite bench in the Boston Public Gardens near the Swan Boats. He also favored Revere Beach and visiting various shopping malls in wintertime.

His favorite game of chance was playing “Let it Ride” and he was a great all sports spectator. He enjoyed watching Spanish Soccer, even though he did not speak or understand Spanish, he still loved watching those games. He was an elder member of the Soo Yuen Benevolent Assoc, Boston Chapter and the Q-Sing in Chinatown.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by four brothers and his only sister. After 58 years of marriage, he was widowed in 2011 with the passing of his beloved wife, Joyce (Chin) Fong. He was the devoted father of John Fong of Chelsea, May Fox and her husband, Norman of Francestown, NH, David Fong and his wife, Nicole of Halifax, Susie McDonald and her husband, James of Concord and Patty Calabrese and her husband, James of Lynn and dear brother of Dick Fong of Canada. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea

on Tuesday, December 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. His Funeral will be from the Welsh Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 7 at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Should friends desire, contributions in Dick’s name may be made to a charity of their choice.

Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home.

Gladys Francisca Ortiz

Devoted Catholic

Gladys Francisca Ortiz, 83, passed away suddenly on Saturday November 26 after being stricken in her home.

Born in Barrantas, Puerto Rico she was one of twelve children of Teodoro Ortiz and Maria de la Paz Rivera. She came to the local area in the early 90’s and resided in Lowell and Chelsea. In her lifetime, Gladys was a very devoted Catholic and was a member of the St. Rose Community, she would frequently bring fresh cut flowers to honor the blessed mother.

She is lovingly remembered for her impeccable style and dress, her independent nature, and her lively and spirited personality.

She was the devoted mother and mother-in-law of: Jose Torres and his wife, Norma of Chelsea, Yvonne Torres and her wife, Helen Soto of Lawrence, Marlin Torres and her wife, Joanna Torres of Lowell, Nilsa J. Torres and her husband, Samuel Ramos of Coamo, PR and Gladys L. Torres of Lowell; cherished grandmother Abuela of Nitza J Ramos, Yaiset E Ramos, Samuel Ramos, Jinny L Natal, Jimmy Natal, Melany Natal, Keira Z Torres, Kristopher Torres, Kiara Torres, Frances S Alvarez, Gary E Alvarez, Adrianna Rivera, Jolin Torres and Aiden Torres; adored great grandmother of 14 and dear sister of Fransisco, Junior, Edilberto, Fredy, Orlando, Milagro, Minerva, Gloria, Carmin Ortiz Rivera and the late Maritza and Edwin Ortiz Rivera.

Visiting hours will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea today, Thursday, December 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral from the Welsh Funeral Home on Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Rose Church, 600 Broadway, Chelsea. Final services and burial will be held in Puerto Rico with Gladys being placed to rest in Los Cipreses

Cementerio in Bayamon Puerto Rico.

Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home.

Matilde Andrade

Of East Boston

Matilde Andrade of East Boston passed away on Friday, November 25 after a brief illness. Born and raised in Jocoro el Pacun,

El Salvador, she was the second eldest of ten children of Alejandro Miranda and Evangelina Andrade. She married Jose Salvador Solis and raised her family of five.

She settled in East Boston and lived there for the past 35 years.

Matilde worked locally as a residential housekeeper for many years. She was a talented cook and enjoyed preparing many

Salvadoran dishes of Tamales, Pupusas, soup, and learned to enjoy making lasagna.

She is survived by her son, Carlos Andrade of Chelsea, her four daughters: Sonia Cruz of Chelsea, Rosa Andrade and Yesinia Andrade, both of East Boston and Marisela Andrade of Chelsea. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend her funeral from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea, today, Thursday, December 1 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Rose Church, 600 Broadway, Chelsea at 10 a.m.

Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home.

Saul Armando Ramos

Truck Driver

Saul Armando Ramos, 53, passed away suddenly in his Chelsea home on Tuesday, November 22. Born and raised in Apastepéque, El Salvador, a beloved son of the late Esteban Ramos and Rogelia Emelda Flores, Saul worked as a truck driver and deliveryman for Boston Produce in the NE Produce Market in Everett. He was married to Glenda Ivelisse Diaz and had a son Saul Ramos, both of Chelsea. He is also survived locally by brothers: Mario Ramos and Juan Ramos of Chelsea and Carlos Ramos of Waltham. A private farewell gathering was held locally, Saul will be returned to EL Salvador for final services and will be laid to rest in Parque Memorial "Las Colinas" Ilopango EL Salvador. Arrangements and transportation services were given to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home.