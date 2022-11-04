State Election this Tuesday

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday for the state election.

In addition to a number of contested statewide races on the ballot, the big race locally is for 11th Suffolk District State Representative between two current City Councilors, Republican Todd Taylor and Democrat Judith Garcia. After being split into two districts for decades, Chelsea was brought together in a brand-new district through the 2020 redistricting process. Because the federal census count for Chelsea was not enough for a Chelsea-only district, the district also includes one precinct from Everett.

“I am running for state representative because the issues we can’t fix with local action need to be addressed at the state house. I have a stake in this race–it decides the future of my hometown,” said Garcia. “I am the only candidate with the public service experience both within and outside of Chelsea, the roots, and the support of local community leaders necessary to serve this district. I’ll fight for this community like I’m fighting for my neighbors, friends, and family, because I am.”

Taylor said his campaign, and the position of state representative, is not about being a Republican or Democrat, and that he is building a bipartisan coalition that will put the residents of Chelsea first.

“I think the main thing for the people to understand is that this race is not really about Republicans and Democrats, it is really about Chelsea, and what I intend to do is really assemble a bipartisan coalition … from almost every political faction in the city,” said Taylor. “With me, you get someone who is smart, hardworking, and tirelessly working with the people to make good things happen in Chelsea.”

At the top of the statewide ballot is the race for governor between current state Attorney General Democrat Maura Healey and former Republican State Representative Geoff Diehl. Healey has had a healthy lead in the polls over the course of the campaign.

Healey’s running mate is current Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, and Diehl’s running mate is former State Representative Leah Cole Allen.

There are also contested races for attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor, and the U.S. House of Representatives Seventh District.

Current Democratic State Senator Sal DiDomenico is running unopposed, as are the Democratic candidates for Suffolk County District Attorney, Kevin Hayden, and Sheriff, Steven Tompkins.

Also on the ballot are four ballot questions, included the so-called millionaire’s tax, which would put an additional tax on income over one million dollars and earmark that money for schools and roads.