Obituaries 10-27-2022

Florian J. Kuprewicz

April 16, 1930 – October 20, 2022

Florian J. Kuprewicz, 92, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Thursday, October 20 while rehabilitating at the Chestnut Woods Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Saugus.

Born and raised in Chelsea, the loving son of the late Peter and Josephine (Tomaszewska) Kuprewicz, he attended St. Stanislaus parochial school, played team basketball with St. Stan’s C.Y.O. and graduated from Everett Vocational Trade High School. After graduating, he enlisted in the US Army and served honorably during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge, he returned home to Chelsea and remained a lifelong Chelsea resident.

He was best known to his friends as “Cooper” and to his family as “Uncle Fred.” He worked briefly at Kayem Foods and later pursued his lifetime career with the US Postal Service. He was employed for many years as a Mail Handler working at the JFK Federal Building before his full retirement.

A proud veteran, he was a charter member of the Polish American Veterans Post 13 in Chelsea. “Cooper” was a lifelong faithful parishioner and communicant of the former St. Stanislaus Parish. He was a member of the St. Stanislaus Holy Name Society, and a dedicated church usher for over 50 years, frequently attending and collecting offerings at the 8 a.m. Sunday Mass and Holy Days.

In his lifetime, he enjoyed walking, listening to WJIB, spending his off time at Wonderland Dog Track and visiting local casinos. He was an all-around Boston sports fan and enjoyed traveling and taking several cruises. He is fondly remembered for his quiet manner, his quick wit and dry sense of humor.

He was the dear brother of Jean Zybert of Chelsea and her late husband, Frank; cherished uncle of Paul and Kerry Zybert of Rowley, Frank and Cathy Zybert of Moorpark, CA, Carol and Paul St. Pierre of Cohasset and Ann Marie and Antonio DiBenedetto of Peabody; adored great uncle of Christopher and Jocelyn Zybert, Jennifer Fewsmith, Jonathan Zybert, Christina and Paul St. Pierre, and Nico DiBenedetto. He was the loving great-grand-uncle of Owen and Miles Zybert and Matthew St. Pierre,and was anticipating the arrival of two additional great-grand-nephews.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral and visitation at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea today, Thursday (only) October 27 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

To send expressions of sympathy, please visit: www.WelshFH.com

Lora Jeanne Beck

August 4, 1972 – October 16, 2022

Lora Jeanne Beck passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Sunday, October 16 after a recent cancer diagnosis. She was 50 years of age.

Born in Beverly, she grew up in Beverly, Danvers and Salem, one of three children of the late Sidney M. and Sandra Jeanne (Pervritsky) Baril. Lora attended Salem High School and the University of Texas, El Paso and graduated from El Paso with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Lora was employed with Andrew T. Johnson Co. a commercial printer in Boston, as an accounts manager for 26 years.

She was married to Charles L. Beck, Jr. and together they lived in Medford raising their 11-year-old daughter Cassandra. She was a resident of Medford for the past 12 years.

In her lifetime, Lora enjoyed taking frequent trips to New York City, traveling to Europe and everywhere from Cape Cod to Vermont. Lora also enjoyed reading and collecting books for her own library.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 12 years, Charles L, Beck, Jr. and her cherished daughter, Cassandra Irene Beck, at home. She was the loving daughter of the late Sidney M. and Sandra Jeanne (Pervritsky) Baril and dear sister of Susan Ramirez of Arizona and Jeffrey Baril of Maryland. She is also survived by “Leo” (formerly Thelma and Louise),and several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends attended visiting hours on Friday, October 21 at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea. A service of remembrance immediately followed the visitation.

Should friends desire and in lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Bladder Cancer Society, 12 Flansburg Ave., Dalton, MA 01226

To send expressions of sympathy, please visit: www.WelshFH.com

Hannah Aracely Mayen Giron

October 10, 2022 – October 13, 2022

Hannah Aracely Mayen Giron was born on October 10, beloved precious angel of Ana Mayen Giron. At three days old, Hannah returned home to the Lord who gave her.

Graveside services were held for this beloved and cherished angel on Tuesday, October 25 in Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden.

To send expressions of sympathy, please visit: www.WelshFH.com