ZBA Approves TND Cottage Street Proposal

The Zoning Board of Appeals approved special permits and variances for a proposed 66-unit affordable housing development at 170 Cottage St. at its Tuesday night meeting.

The Neighborhood Developers is looking to begin construction on the project in spring of 2023, with 12 one-bedroom apartments, 43 two-bedroom apartments, and 11 three-bedroom apartments. All of the units will be affordable with the maximum preference given to Chelsea residents.

The proposal approved on Tuesday night includes increased green and open space along the Chelsea Greenway, and is located near the Silver Line stop.

“TND really listened to the community’s concerns, and green space and open space increased by 80 percent,” said TND board member and Chelsea resident Sandy Maynard.

City Councilor Norielez De Jesus spoke in favor of the project, noting the positive track record TND has with creating affordable housing in Chelsea, adding that the creation of green space would be a benefit for residents and the community.

La Colaborativa Executive Director Gladys Vega said TND is extremely responsive to the concerns of its residents, and that the new project will provide needed affordable housing in Chelsea.

“It’s an amazing project on the Chelsea Greenway,” said GreenRoots Executive Director Roseann Bongiovanni. With its creation of public green space and access to public transportation, she said the city couldn’t ask for a better development.

“My administration fully supports this project,” said City Manager Thomas Ambrosino. “Affordable housing, in my opinion, is the number one crisis that is facing the community, and that has been the case for several years now. This project directly addresses it by supplying 60-plus affordable units adjacent to public transportation; from the city’s perspective, this is an excellent project.”

In other business, several larger projects were continued to the ZBA’s Nov. 1 meeting.

A 114,000-square-foot light manufacturing and warehouse facility is being proposed at 295 Eastern Ave.

At 320 Revere Beach Parkway, the GVLP Corporation is looking to partially demolish and renovate the existing two-story building to build a retail marijuana facility.