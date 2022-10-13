Caucus of Women Legislators Seeks Diverse Applicants To Serve As Commissioners

The Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators is pleased to announce that they are seeking applicants to fill two seats on the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women (MCSW).

The Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators is a bicameral and bipartisan Caucus comprising 30% of the state legislature with 59 members. The Caucus is one of four appointing authorities to the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women.

The MCSW was created in 1998 and is tasked to review the status of women and girls in Massachusetts and to offer policy recommendations to improve equality and access to opportunities for all women in the Commonwealth. The Commission consists of nineteen volunteer commissioners who serve staggered three-year terms. The Caucus appoints six of these commissioners and is currently seeking interested applicants to fill two openings.

Established by the state legislature, the MCSW studies, reviews, and reports on the status of women and girls throughout the Commonwealth. The Commission serves as a liaison between the public, organizations, and the government. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in particular, the Commission has conducted critical research on the pandemic’s impacts on women and girls across Massachusetts. The Commission hosts public hearings, works with legislative partners to recognize “Commonwealth Heroines” in every community, and hosts advocacy days on Beacon Hill to advance issues.

The Commission strives to be representative of women throughout the Commonwealth and, as such, the Caucus is looking for diverse applicants who have varied backgrounds and resumes—specifically diversity in race, ethnicity, religion, age, sexual orientation, geography, professional background, interests, and socio-economic status. Commissioners are expected to commit to meeting attendance, participation, and collaboration with fellow Members of the Commission. Potential applicants should have a background in advancement work for women and girls or a strong interest in it. More information about the Commission on the Status of Women can be found on their website: www.mass.gov/orgs/massachusetts-commission-on-the-status-of-women Interested applicants are asked to submit a copy of their resume and a letter of intent to the MA Caucus of Women Legislators’ Executive Director, [email protected] by Wednesday, October 26 at 5:00pm for consideration. Additional details regarding the application process can be found on the Caucus’ website: www.mawomenscaucus.com