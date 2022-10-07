McGovern participates in a conference at EBNHC

On Monday, October 3, Representative Jim McGovern, Congressman for the 2nd District of Massachusetts, visited East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) to hear about food insecurity needs reflected in the 2022 Boston’s Community Health Needs Assessment and to learn more about how EBNHC’s services are helping to promote nutritional equity for local communities.

During the conference, Rep. McGovern lauded EBNHC as a national model in the United States, crediting President and CEO Gregory Wilmot, his administration, and staff for setting the standard to which other health centers should aspire.

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) serves a diverse, low-income, immigrant population with over 70 percent of patients best served in a language other than English. Service area includes East Boston, Revere, Winthrop, Everett, Chelsea, and Boston’s South End – among the communities hit hardest by the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across the nation, initiatives are underway aimed at mitigating the mountain of need COVID created for many of these families, including the need for affordable food as prices soar, especially for nutritious fruits and vegetables.

Congressman Jim McGovern has spent decades leading the charge to end hunger in America, working at the local, state, and federal level to fight for change, build awareness, and push for legislation to address policy failures that have created food insecurity. Hearing from community organizations like East Boston Neighborhood Health Center informs understanding on the issue and supports advocacy to promote nutrition equity.

As part of an effort to alleviate food insecurity and maintain the health of its patients, EBNHC cooks and serves more than 2,500 nutritious meals weekly (132,700 per year) for older adults enrolled in home-delivered meals programs through Senior Care Options (SCO) or Program of All Inclusive Care of the Elderly (PACE) programs. The health center also serves an average of 275 families per week through its Community Resource and Wellness Center food pantry.