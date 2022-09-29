Chelsea Rotary Club Installation of Officers Dinner

Rick Gopen takes office as president; Jay Ash named Rotarian of the Year

The Rotary Club of Chelsea held its Installation of Officers Dinner Sept. 20 at Anthony’s, Malden.

Rick Gopen was installed as the 96th president of the Rotary Club of Chelsea that was first organized on Nov. 29, 1927 at the Y.M.C.A Hall.

Jay Ash, former city manager of Chelsea and current president and CEO of the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership, was honored as the Rotarian of the Year.

As stated in the souvenir booklet, “this is Jay’s second stint in Chelsea Rotary, a return made because he “missed all the good that club members do for the city and world.”

Ash was instrumental in the Club raising $23,000 for Ukrainian relief efforts.

The Club also honored outgoing president Todd Taylor in recognition of his outstanding service to the organization.

Past President Robert J. Alconada led the invocation and remembrance of service for Dan Pranka, past president of the Rotary Club of Chelsea, who died on Dec. 8, 2021.

Juan Gallego, whose humanitarian efforts on behalf of the Rotary Club have extended across the globe to his native Colombia, the Philippines, and Chile, was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow.

In his presidential inauguration speech, Gopen pledged to continue the organization’s impressive record of community service and its support of Chelsea students and residents. Gopen was joined for the momentous occasion in his career as a Rotarian, by his wife, Deborah.

Comedians Tony V and Steven Bjork concluded the evening with a sensational comedy show arranged by Rotary member Michael Falzone.