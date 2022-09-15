Chelsea Cultural Council Upcoming Grant Information Session

Chelsea Cultural Council has received $39,200 from the Massachusetts Cultural Council (MCC) a state agency, to assist public projects that promote access, education, diversity and excellence in the arts, humanities and sciences.

An In-person Information Session will be held on Tuesday, September 20 from 3-7pm at Chelsea City Hall, 500 Broadway, Chelsea.

Organizations, schools, individuals are encouraged to apply for grant funds up to $5000 that can be used to support a variety of artistic and cultural projects that benefit residents in Chelsea – including field trips, exhibits, festivals, short-term arts residencies or performances in schools as well as cultural workshops and lectures. Projects awarded must be implemented between January, 2023 and December 31, 2023. The deadline for completed Online Application must be received by Monday, October 17, 2022.

The Chelsea Cultural Council is part of a MCC initiative that allows those who are awarded a LCC Standard Grant to be given direct grant funds upfront and in full (a one-time payment) to ease financial challenges grant recipients may encounter, however, grant recipients must follow certain requirements outlined in the Chelsea Cultural Council FY23 Guidelines.

Online Application is available at www.mass-culture.org/chelsea. Guidelines can be picked up at Chelsea City Hall, Dept. of Health & Human Services, Room 100 or find them at www.chelseama.gov/ccc. For additional information call 617-466-4070. Those who cannot attend the training, can walk through the process by visiting LCC Grant Application Walk-Through (2021) – YouTube.