Over 5,000 People Take Part in Save the Harbor/Save the Bay Activities So Far This Year

So far this year more than 5,000 people from 30 communities joined Save the Harbor/Save the Bay on free Marine Mammal Safaris in April, and free trips to Spectacle and Georges Island three days a week this summer as part of their expanded Share the Harbor and All Access Boston Harbor programs.

Though the summer is nearly over, the free fun on Boston Harbor will continue well into the fall.

In September and October, Save the Harbor/Save the Bay will host three free day trips to Spectacle Island from 10am – 2:30PM on Sunday September 18th, Sunday September 25th, and Sunday October 2nd. They will also host three free Sunset Cruises towards Boston Light from 5:30pm – 7:30pm on Tuesday September 27, Wednesday September 28th, and Saturday October 15th.

“Our free island adventures and harbor cruises give kids and families who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience these beautiful natural resources firsthand,” said Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s Executive Director Chris Mancini. “All of us are proud to share our spectacular harbor, beaches and islands with everyone.”

Mancini expects these trips to fill up fast, and urges people to make their reservation today at https://tinyurl.com/sharetheharborcruise2022.

“These free trips to the Boston Harbor Islands are my favorite part of our programs,” said Kristen Barry, Deputy Executive Director at Save the Harbor/Save the Bay. “No matter what community they come from or what group they are a part of, people always come back to shore with new experiences and a fresh perspective.”

