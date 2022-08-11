Back to School Events Announced

Chelsea is just coming out of the summer’s latest heat wave, but fall and the new school year are just around the corner.

This week, the school department released the dates and information for its annual back to school events.

The Early Learning Center (12-2 p.m.) and Mary C. Burke Elementary Complex (2-4 p.m.) will have their events first on Monday, August 22. Next, the Back to School events for the Clark Avenue Middle School, Browne Middle School, and Wright Science and Technology Academy will be on Wednesday, August 24, from 2-4 p.m.

Lastly, Chelsea High School, Chelsea Opportunity Academy, and the Chelsea Virtual Learning Academy will have a joint Back to School event at CHS on Friday, August 26, from 2-4 p.m.

“I’m so excited that our Back to School events are approaching,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta. “These events are an opportunity for our school communities to come together to celebrate the start of a new school year. They provide our families access to school supplies, community resources, and more.

“School is almost here, and I can’t wait to see our students and families at these events.”

There will be a backpack distribution and community resources available at both the Early Learning Center and the Mary C. Burke Elementary Complex. In addition, there will be a Covid-19 vaccine clinic at the Burke.

The events at the Clark Avenue and Browne middle schools and the Wright Academy will also include backpack distribution, community resources, and a Covid-19 vaccination clinic.

The Chelsea High, Chelsea Opportunity, and Chelsea Virtual Learning Academy joint event will include backpacks and school supplies while supplies last, as well as the Covid-19 vaccination clinic.

The first day of school for grades 1-12 is Wednesday, August 31. The first day of school for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten is Wednesday, Sept. 7.