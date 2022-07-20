East Boston Man Charged for StealingTips From the Brown Jug Restaurant

An East Boston man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly stole money from the tip jar at the popular Brown Jug restaurant on Saturday and brandished a knife when confronted by the manager.

Amilton Cardoso, 22, of Trenton Street in East Boston was arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Monday on charges of armed and masked robbery and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

Bail was set at $1,500 and Cardosa was ordered to stay away from the Brown Jug. Cardoso will remain in custody, since Judge William Farrell revoked Cardosa’s bail on an unrelated pending gun case.

On Saturday afternoon, Chelsea police were flagged down by a group of people outside of the CVS on Revere Beach Parkway who informed the police that someone wearing a mask had just robbed the Brown Jug, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Police saw several people, who they later learned were Brown Jug employees, chasing after a man who matched the description. Police caught Cardoso, whom the restaurant employees identified as the man who Allegedly stole from the tip jar and then flashed a knife when he was confronted by the manager.

Police recovered $16.55 and a folding knife from Cardoso.

“These are hardworking people who simply want to go to work, provide good food and good service to their customers, and take whatever tips they make to help them pay their bills and enjoy their lives,” said Suffolk County D.A. Kevin Hayden. “It’s really a deplorable act to take that away from them.”