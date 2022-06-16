Obituaries 06-16-2022

Dolores Cristoforo

June 14, 1927 – June 13, 2022

Dolores L. Cristoforo passed away peacefully on Monday, June 13 in the tranquil surroundings of her home with her loving family at her side. She was 95 years of age. Born and raised in Nashville, Michigan, she was a loving daughter of the late Arthur N. and Idah H. (Lasley) Appleman. Dolores received her early education in Michigan. She was the former wife of the late Americo “Gara” Christoforo. Together with her husband, she raised her family of two sons and one daughter. Dolores was a resident of Chelsea for most of her life. She worked for many years as an office supervisor and insurance underwriter for the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriting Association. In her lifetime, Dolores was devoted to home, family, and her feline fur-babies. She enjoyed gardening, reading and many home crafts including sewing, knitting and rug making. In addition to her parents and husband, Dolores was also predeceased by her daughter, Karen Christoforo, her dear friend and companion, George Driscoll and her siblings; Yvonne Towns, Karla Kienutske-Terpening and Nelson Appleman. She is lovingly survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Paul Christoforo, and Robert Christoforo, both of Chelsea, Rosemary Christoforo of Revere, Cherrie Ann Ansara and Doreen McCarthy. She was the cherished grandmother of Paul M. Christoforo, Michael D. Christoforo, Brian Christoforo, Anthony Christoforo, and Nicholas Christoforo and adored great-grandmother of Luca and Kai Christoforo and Noah Ansara. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend visiting hours in the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea today, Thursday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 12 noon in the Funeral Home. A private inurnment will take place at a later date in the Woodlawn Sheffield Mausoleum in Everett. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit: www.WelshFH.com