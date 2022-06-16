Congratulations, Jim Dwyer

We’d like to give a brief shout-out to Chelsea native Jim Dwyer, who is scheduled to be sworn in tomorrow as an Assistant Clerk Magistrate of the Chelsea District Court. Jim is well-known to long-time Chelsea residents for his many years of service with Explorer Post 109 and as a former member of the Chelsea School Committee. He is a graduate of Chelsea High School and has worked in the Chelsea District Court for many years, We know we join with all of our fellow residents and those who deal with the court on a regular basis in offering our congratulations to Jim for this well-deserved promotion.