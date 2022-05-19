AARP Mass. Submits Signed Petitions From Residents to Sen. Warren To Lower Prescription Drug Prices

AARP Massachusetts State Director Mike Festa, Volunteer State President Sandra Harris and AARP members are joining Senator Elizabeth Warren in urging Congress to lower prescription drug prices. 92,835 Massachusetts residents have signed onto an AARP petition calling on Congress to act now. AARP has advocated for fair drug prices for years and supports legislation that passed the House in November, which would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, put a cap on out-of-pocket costs that older adults pay for their prescription drugs and impose penalties on drug companies that raise prices faster than the rate of inflation.

“Working families shouldn’t have to decide between paying for life-saving medications or putting food on the table, while Big Pharma rakes in giant profits. That’s just wrong, and it’s long past time for Congress to take action,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren. “We need to pass legislation that lets Medicare negotiate for lower drug prices and cuts costs for beneficiaries now. I’m grateful for the continued advocacy of AARP Massachusetts, and I’ll keep fighting to get this done.”

“Americans are fed up with paying much more than people in other countries pay for the same drugs. More than 4 million people across the country, including almost 100,000 here in the Commonwealth, are joining AARP to demand lower prices for prescription drugs,” says Festa. “There will never be a better time to lower drug prices than the historic opportunity in front of Congress. Now it’s time to get it done! “ Every January, I pay over two thousand dollars to fill one prescription. I have a chronic illness, Multiple Sclerosis. There is no cure, but there are a number of very expensive drugs available that can mitigate the symptoms. It is a disgrace that drug prices here in the United States are the highest in the world. I would like to see our elected officials stop their infighting and focus their energies on finding out why this is, and what can be done about it. “ SUSAN, MASSACHUSETTS Lowering prescription drug prices has widespread support among voters, regardless of their party affiliation. An AARP survey of voters found that strong majorities of voters want Congress to act on the issue, with 70% saying it is very important. The survey also found that 87% of voters support allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices. AARP urges Senator Warren to continue the fight to protect seniors: Sandra Harris, AARP Massachusetts State President says “Massachusetts residents are sick and tired of paying three times what people in other countries pay for the same drugs. Our members have a message to our Senators: Don’t Let Pharma Win. Lower Drug Prices Now!” More information about AARP’s Fair Drug Prices campaign can be found at aarp.org/rx .