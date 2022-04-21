Share a Ukraine Telethon Message With Chelsea Rotary

Chelsea Rotary is accepting short video messages for its April 28th telethon to support Ukrainian humanitarian relief.

“We’d love your donation, but we’re also welcoming five-to-ten-second videos which will be aired over the internet and then rerun on Chelsea Cable as part of our telethon,” said Todd Taylor, Chelsea Rotary Club President.

Chelsea Community Cable TV will stream the telethon live on the Chelsea Rotary Facebook page and will re-air the event over local cable access that weekend. During the telethon, Chelsea Rotary will be posting many of the videos it receives to provide an even greater sense of “community embrace” from those participating in the telethon to those who will benefit from the funds it will raise. All of the funds will be directed through Rotary International to accredited relief agencies; a process that has already resulted in more than $7 million being directed to the humanitarian effort.

Taylor reports the video should be filmed on a cell phone or another recording device in the landscape (horizontal) position and then sent by Monday, April 25th to [email protected] Any other questions about the telethon can also be sent to that email.

“This’ll be a great way for local residents to be an even bigger part of that which makes Chelsea so special,” explained Taylor. “A video could be something like one’s name and a message of hope to the Ukrainian citizens. It will help personalize the telethon and show the world that our community is embracing those in need as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

The telethon will air live from 4-6:30 pm. Taylor said the event is a “full club community service project” that will feature guest appearances from political leaders, a game show, entertainment, and a special competition among Chelsea Public Schools’ elementary school mascots.

“It might be a bit sappy at times, but that’s what telethons are about,” reasoned Taylor. “Everyone is putting their best efforts into this, though, and our school department has been especially and absolutely terrific about supporting this community effort.”

Taylor promised a big donation announcement right at 4p, and more throughout the show, including by sponsors which include Metro Credit Union, Kayem Foods, and Today’s Auto Body. Donations can be called in that night, or a check can be mailed in advance to the Chelsea Rotary Foundation at PO Box 505647, Chelsea, MA 02150.