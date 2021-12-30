CBC Hosts Community Presentation on COVID-19

Special to the Record

The Chelsea Black Community, under the direction of President Joan Cromwell, hosted a Community Presentation by the Rev. Dr. George Walters-Sleyon, who delivered an informational talk about the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine hesitancy, and the way forward as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has emerged as a serious health threat in the United States.

The Dec. 22 presentation at the Chelsea Senior Center by Dr. Walters-Sleyon, pastor of the People’s AME Church, was the culmination of five previous CBC explorations of the topics: COVID-19, vaccine hesitancy, race, politics, religion, and the construction of a social reality in a projected post COVID-19 era. Dr. Walters-Sleyon is a faculty member at Boston University and Bunker Hill Community and a Distinguished Fellow at Emory University in Atlanta. The guests in attendance enjoyed a free catered dinner from delicious Smoked Shed’s Barbecue. Free COVID-19 at-home test kits were distributed to attendees.