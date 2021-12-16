Chelsea Man Faces Murder Charge in Domestic Assault

A Chelsea man is facing murder charges following an alleged domestic assault at a Stockton Street apartment on Saturday afternoon.

The suspected killer, Mario Alberta Mira Lopera was wounded in the incident and remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Chelsea Police were called to the Parkside Commons apartments on Stockton Street just after 4:20 p.m. on Saturday.

When police got to the scene, they found 48-year-old Paula Andrea Ortiz Ramirez with multiple stab and slash wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mira Lopera was also found injured in the apartment. He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital and underwent life saving surgery, according to the DA’s office.

If Mira Lopera survives his wounds, he will be charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Further information about the case could be disclosed if it does make it to Chelsea District Court, the DA’s office stated.

“The evidence indicates that Ms. Ortiz’s life was taken in a violent domestic attack,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins. “This is a tragedy as children are now left without a mother and have a father who will be charged with her murder if he survives. My heart goes out to these children and this family that is forced to endure tragedy and profound grief during the holiday season. My office will be available and at their sides to provide the support and resources they may need during this long process.”

State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate the fatal stabbing, Rollins said.

The victims of any crime, including domestic violence, should call 911 in an emergency, the DA’S office stated. SafeLink, a statewide domestic violence hotline, can be reached at (877) 785-2020. SafeLink is answered by trained advocates 24 hours a day in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, as well as TTY at (877) 521-2601. It also has the capacity to provide multilingual translation in more than 140 languages.