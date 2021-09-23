City Celebrates Chelsea Day This Saturday

The downtown will be filled with the sounds of music and the smell of fresh-baked treats as Chelsea Day returns on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Local businesses will be open for shopping along Broadway. The stage at the intersection of Broadway, Washington, Bellingham, Hawthorn and Fifth Street will feature music and entertainment from the Hispanic Stars, DJ Harry Renaud, and Pablo Argenis.

There are also scheduled appearances from Governor Charlie Baker and City Council President Roy Avellaneda, as well as spoken word poetry, a raffle, and a senior bake-off.

Along Broadway and the surrounding area, there will be carnival games, a beer garden, tattoo painting, pumpkin decorating, a selfie booth, mini golf, and pony rides.

At Monday night’s City Council meeting, the council officially proclaimed Saturday as Chelsea Day, and praised the role City Solicitor Cheryl Watson Fisher has undertaken to organize the event with city leaders, businesses, and nonprofits.

“This is a good opportunity for us to go down and support our city with this annual event,” said District 8 Councilor Calvin T. Brown. “It’s been a really trying 16 months, and it’s an opportunity where we can move around a little bit and get out, and we can go out and support our local restaurants, support our local businesses and just be out there and show folks that under the right circumstances … that we can get out there and start to gather a little bit.”