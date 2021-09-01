News Briefs

Serve on the ARPA Board – Get Paid!

Signed into effect by President Biden on March 11, 2021, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) seeks to help the country recover from the devastating impacts of the pandemic, providing emergency funding for state, local, territorial, and tribal governments. The City of Chelsea expects to receive a total of $40,323,106 from the American Rescue Plan Act over the next year.

Some $15 million will be dedicated toward initiatives and priorities developed by the community. The City is seeking residents interested in serving on the new ARPA Community Advisory Committee to create a roadmap for using ARPA funds.

To know more, please watch the last informative session at https://www.facebook.com/ChelseaCommunityCable/videos/813259366028638 or visit https://www.chelseama.gov/arpa.

Stop the Spread Testing until October

The “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 Testing Program has been extended through October 31, so Chelsea residents will continue to be able to use the testing site located in the tent outside of City Hall until the end of October.

Given the infectious nature of the Delta variant for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, the City encourages everyone to get tested regularly.

Anyone experiencing even mild symptoms and anyone who has had close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 should get tested.

Read more at https://www.chelseama.gov/FreeTestings

Senior Shuttle Pilot Program

The City of Chelsea and its Elder Affairs Division are pleased to announce a Senior Shuttle PILOT Program for Chelsea residents. Any City resident who is 60 or older with a disability is eligible to use this service. The shuttle will run Monday-Friday during the week. To learn more about the shuttle service, including eligibility requirements, booking information, shuttle destinations, and more, visit https://www.chelseama.gov/senior-shuttle or call (617) 466-4370.

Mark Your Calendars – Chelsea Day

Register and Showcase your Talent. The City is happy to announce the 2nd Annual Chelsea Day Celebration that will take place on September 25. This year, in addition to celebrating Chelsea, we will be honoring our essential workers and commemorating our emergence out of the Pandemic. Organizers are calling for singers, dancers, musicians, poets, solo acts, group and any other unique talent to register for the Chelsea Day Talent Showcases. For more information call (617) 466-5071, or e-mail [email protected]

Homeowner Stabilization – Second Round

Anyone seeking assistance to pay for your mortgage, real estate taxes, or even past due tenant rent can apply for the Homeowner Stabilization Program Round II. Stop by City Hall for an application or go to the following link for an application: https://www.chelseama.gov/homeowner-stabilization-program

The program offers:

•Mortgage relief for owner-occupied 1-4 unit properties.

•Help for those whose household income is at or below 100 percent AMI.

•Applicants must certify mortgage information, household income, assets and public benefits.

•Applicants will be chosen by a lottery system, though priority will be given to households with children, disabled people, elderly people or veterans.

Benefits are up to $5,000 for a single family; up to $8,000 for a two-family, and up to $10,000 for a three- or four-family.

For questions, call Desirae Valentin at (617) 455-4185.

New Vaccine Hours

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Chelsea Senior Center: New Hours available on Mondays!

– Fridays 3-7 pm.

– Saturdays and Sundays 10 am – 5 pm.

– Mondays, 2-6 pm

Vaccines Available:

Pfizer (for ages 12+) – 1st and 2nd shots.

One-Dose Johnson & Johnson (for ages 18+)

Walk-up or Register by calling 3-1-1 (617-466-4209) or visiting http://www.cic-health.com/chelsea/seniorcenter

Federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Owners of restaurants, food trucks, bars, bakeries and related businesses can now apply to the SBA Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Available up to

$10 million per business in COVID-19 relief for payroll costs, rental payments, debt service and more. If used correctly, these funds don’t have to be refunded. Priority will be given in the first 21 days to restaurants owned by women, veterans and socially or economically disadvantaged groups. Learn more about the restaurant revitalization fund at https://www.sba.gov/restaurantes. Get help with your application by calling 1-844-279-8898.

Orange Street Affordable Housing

Planning the transformation of 41-43 Orange Street into affordable housing is underway. The City Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board is looking for your feedback on community needs. Your comments will help inform development decisions. This survey will inform decision-making in the stages of architecture, design and economic viability of the project. https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSdFcleaC81pZu…/viewform

For more information visit https://courbanize.com/projects/41-43-orange-st/information

Temporary Outdoor Dining Permits Available

To expand business opportunities during COVID-19, restaurants and eateries can now apply for a temporary permit to offer outdoor dining services on:

•Private Property (including privately owned parking lots.)

•Sidewalks.

•Other public spaces such as streets or parking spaces adjacent to your establishment (Permits to use such adjacent streets or parking spaces require approval from the Traffic Commission).

Permits are valid through November 5, 2021 or 60 days until after the Governor ends the Pandemic. With each of these options, restaurants that currently serve alcohol may also serve alcohol outdoors in accordance with the Licensing guidelines. Apply for a permit online: Application for 2021 Temporary Outdoor Dining for Restaurants and Eateries. The City will also offer free technical assistance to business owners who need help with outdoor space design. To coordinate a meeting with the team, please contact Lourdes Alvarez via email at [email protected] or by calling 617-487-9763. Read more at www.chelseama.gov/OutdoorDining.

Join the Beautification Committee

Interested in beautifying the City? There is a Beautification Committee that meets monthly with the City Manager, ISD and the DPW to talk about trash and problem properties and to consider beautification initiatives such as improved signage, cigarette butlers and public art. If you are interested in being part of this Committee, please contact either Laura Brockington at GreenRoots email [email protected] or Monica Elias at The Neighborhood Developers email [email protected]

Mass Save Looking for Applicants

Do you own a 1-4 unit residential building? For a limited time, Mass Save’s sponsors are offering owners of 1-4 unit residential buildings 100% off all approved insulation for all rental units. These energy upgrades can help save energy and money.

To get started, schedule a FREE Mass Save Home Energy Assessment at (978) 237-4530 or visit https://allinenergy.org/chelsea.html.

Property Tax Work-Off Program

Applications are available for the Senior Property Tax Work-off Program and the Veterans Tax Work-off Program. The programs have no income eligibility requirements. Any senior 60 years or older, and any veteran, with an ownership interest in real estate is allowed to participate in the Tax Work-Off Program regardless of assets or income. Participants receive a $1,500 reduction on property taxes, working 111.11 hours for the City. Interested persons should contact the HR Department at 617-466-4170 or find applications online by visiting www.chelseama.gov/elder-services/pages/senior-tax-work-program.

Residential Parking Sticker Extended

The residential parking sticker has been extended until February 2022 in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. The current sticker expiring on February 28, 2021 will be valid until February 28, 2022.

Housing Legal Clinic

Chelsea Housing Legal Clinic is available to help low-income residents with landlord mediation, eviction proceedings, and other housing legal issues. Due to Covid-19, the office cannot accept walk-ins. Please call 617-603-1700 or 1-800-342-LAWS for initial inquiries and to schedule an appointment. The call center pandemic hours are:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9am-noon

Tuesday & Thursday: 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Please be patient as the CHLC expects to receive a large number of calls.

For more information, visit www.chelseama.gov/CHLC

Raft Program Rental Assistance

If anyone needs help paying rent, they may be eligible for financial assistance through the Massachusetts Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program. RAFT has expanded its eligibility requirements to help people with COVID-19 related job losses or financial hardship. Some things to consider:

•Your immigration status does not matter.

•You may be eligible for RAFT if you have not been, or will not be, able to pay rent, mortgage payments, or utilities due to COVID-19.

•You must be in contact with your landlord or property manager (RAFT funds are paid to them).

•If you are not on the lease, you can provide your landlord’s contact information to confirm that you are a tenant.

•If you need help to cover your security deposit (for first or last month’s rent), you can specify the unit you plan to move into, even if you have not yet signed the lease.

•You are not eligible if you are in an Emergency Assistance Shelter.

Households can receive up to $4,000 for a 12-month period. To check eligibility and for help with applications, call the CONNECT Hotline at 617-712-3487.

Water Leak Alerts

The City of Chelsea is offering a free service to residents to help efficiently manage water usage and lower monthly bills. The service also notifies residents if usage indicates a possible leak. Register for this service at http://chelma.aquahawk.us or call 617-464-4041 for more information.

Chelsea Street Bridge App

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

MassPort Noise Complaint Line

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

Senior Water and Sewer Discount

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.