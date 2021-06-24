News Celebrating Juneteenth in Chelsea by Record Staff • June 24, 2021 • 0 Comments The first-ever Juneteenth flag raising and celebration in Chelsea Square on Friday, June 18, was an unabashed success on all fronts, with a large group of people gathering in the Square for a lively program. Here, African drummers Joh Camara and Sory Diabate got the Square moving all afternoon, Celeste Williams and Chelsea Black Community (CBC) President Joan Cromwell danced to express their happiness about the first federal, state and local Juneteenth holiday commemoration. Kayla Brooks symbolically stands on top of the pedestal where the Christopher Columbus Statue stood until earlier this year when it was removed.