City Hall will Resume Normal Business Hours June 1

City Manager Tom Ambrosino announced this week that City Hall will re-open for normal business hours and will lift all COVID-19 masking restrictions for those who are vaccinated.

“We will be back to regular business hours and following the state guidelines and no masks will be required,” he said. “We will encourage folks who haven’t been vaccinated to wear a mask accordingly.”

On Tuesday, June 1, the Chelsea City Hall will resume normal business hours of:

•Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

•Tuesdays: 8:00 am – 7:00 pm

•Fridays: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

The City of Chelsea is going to follow the Governor’s Orders and reopen on May 29, 2021. The City does advise all unvaccinated employees and visitors to continue wearing a mask in indoor settings.

Anyone with specific questions or concerns, please contact the City’s Law Department and or go to https://www.chelseama.gov/law. All previous Orders of the Chelsea Board of Health imposing COVID restrictions shall expire on May 29, 2021. Learn more at www.mass.gov/info-details/reopening-massachusetts.