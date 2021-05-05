News Briefs

Chelsea Public Library Programs

•The Virtual Baby Sign Language program on June 12th at 10:30 a.m. is funded by the Chelsea Public Library Trustees. Please sign-up by emailing [email protected]

•The May Storytimes will still be on Facebook. Please join us at https://www.facebook.com/chelseamapubliclibrary. There will be Mindfulness Mondays at 10:30 a.m., Bear Time Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m., Stars and Outer Space Wednesdays at 10 a.m., and a special storytime with the Children’s Librarian on May 11th and 25th at 10 a.m.

•Mindful Einstein Program. A virtual weekly session of simple and fun activities to encourage mindfulness and relaxation in children! Thursdays at 4 p.m., 6/3, 6/10, 6/17, 6/24. Sign-up for one or for all by emailing [email protected]

Island End Park Spring Cleaning

Saturday May 22 (12:30-2.30 pm)

Join volunteers for a coastal cleanup and nature walk, learn about upcoming plans to improve Island End Park and more. Meet at Mary O’Malley State Park at 12:30 p.m. All ages welcome!

Wear long pants and sturdy shoes and get ready to get dirty! (And don’t forget your mask too. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed.)

Federal Restaurant Fund

Owners of restaurants, food trucks, bars, bakeries and related businesses can now apply to the SBA Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Available up to

$10 million per business in COVID-19 relief for payroll costs, rental payments, debt service and more. If used correctly, these funds don’t have to be refunded. Priority will be given in the first 21 days to restaurants owned by women, veterans and socially or economically disadvantaged groups. Learn more about the restaurant revitalization fund at https://www.sba.gov/restaurantes. Get help with your application by calling 1-844-279-8898.

Mace Tot Lot Revitalization

Please join the City of Chelsea online to discuss the future renovation of Mace Tot Lot.

When: Wednesday May 19, 6 p.m.

Questions? Contact Ben Cares at 781.300.3016 or [email protected]

New Food Security Program

The City received $50,000 in last year’s State Budget to implement a new food security program from the Department of Agricultural Resources.

Focused on supporting local food security initiatives, the Program offers direct grants, up to $10,000 per organization, for capital and operational purposes. Organizations establishing or operating food pantries, community kitchens, community agriculture, and other food security efforts that serve low- and moderate-income residents are eligible to apply. The Program is expected to assist approximately five new or existing local food programs.

The deadline for proposals is May 21st, 2021 at 4 p.m. Proposals can be submitted to [email protected] via email or at 500 Broadway, Room 101, Chelsea, MA 02150. Our team is available to provide technical assistance to anyone interested in applying for this program.

COVID Vaccine – No Appointments

There will be free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Chelsea residents with no appointments necessary at the following locations. Vaccinations are first-come, first serve.

•Thursday, May 6, 2-7 p.m. at Emiliana Fiesta, 35 Fourth St.

•Friday, May 7, 3-7 p.m. at Chelsea Senior Center, 10 Riley Way.

•Saturday and Sunday, May 8 and 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Chelsea Senior Center, 10 Riley Way.

No appointment is needed. First, come-First serve, available to anyone 16 and over.

Beacham Street Traffic Advisory

The Beacham/Williams Transportation Corridor Project started on Monday, May 3. Construction will take place Monday through Friday during off-peak hours. Construction activities will impact several locations along the roadway from Spruce Street to the Everett City Line. Open to Business & Freight only. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Visit www.chelseama.gov/BeachamWilliamsCorridor for a detailed project description and traffic management plans. The City of Chelsea will continue to provide regular weekly updates regarding this project’s impacts.

Williams Street Paving Advisory

Starting May 2 and going to May 14, the DPW will be paving Williams Street (from Spruce to Chestnut Street), and Marginal Street (from Pearl to Willow Street). The work will be done at night. All traffic will be re-routed. Please seek an alternate route, and observe the no parking signs to avoid traffic violations.

Grab and Go Craft Kits

Stop by the Chelsea Public Library during pick up hours below to celebrate Earth Day all month with crafts made from recycled materials. The Lady Bug craft kits are available while supplies last.

Pick up times are:

•Monday, Tuesday and Friday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•Wednesday and Thursday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

•Saturday – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Temporary Outdoor Dining Permits Available

To expand business opportunities during COVID-19, restaurants and eateries can now apply for a temporary permit to offer outdoor dining services on:

•Private Property (including privately owned parking lots.)

•Sidewalks.

•Other public spaces such as streets or parking spaces adjacent to your establishment (Permits to use such adjacent streets or parking spaces require approval from the Traffic Commission).

Permits are valid through November 5, 2021 or 60 days until after the Governor ends the Pandemic. With each of these options, restaurants that currently serve alcohol may also serve alcohol outdoors in accordance with the Licensing guidelines. Apply for a permit online: Application for 2021 Temporary Outdoor Dining for Restaurants and Eateries. The City will also offer free technical assistance to business owners who need help with outdoor space design. To coordinate a meeting with the team, please contact Lourdes Alvarez via email at [email protected] or by calling 617-487-9763. Read more at www.chelseama.gov/OutdoorDining.

Join the Beautification Committee

Interested in beautifying the City? There is a Beautification Committee that meets monthly with the City Manager, ISD and the DPW to talk about trash and problem properties and to consider beautification initiatives such as improved signage, cigarette butlers and public art. If you are interested in being part of this Committee, please contact either Laura Brockington at GreenRoots email [email protected] or Monica Elias at The Neighborhood Developers email [email protected]

Mass Save Looking for Applicants

Do you own a 1-4 unit residential building? For a limited time, Mass Save’s sponsors are offering owners of 1-4 unit residential buildings 100% off all approved insulation for all rental units. These energy upgrades can help save energy and money.

To get started, schedule a FREE Mass Save Home Energy Assessment at (978) 237-4530 or visit https://allinenergy.org/chelsea.html.

Chelsea Eats Card Extended

The City wants to announce that the Chelsea Eats program has been extended for another month, so please keep the card. The fifth distribution will occur at the end of March. The City hopes to extend the Program beyond June 30. Stay tuned for further updates. The City wants to thank all city partners for their tireless fundraising efforts. If there are any questions, please call 617-466-4209 or email [email protected]

Property Tax Work-Off Program

Applications are available for the Senior Property Tax Work-off Program and the Veterans Tax Work-off Program. The programs have no income eligibility requirements. Any senior 60 years or older, and any veteran, with an ownership interest in real estate is allowed to participate in the Tax Work-Off Program regardless of assets or income. Participants receive a $1,500 reduction on property taxes, working 111.11 hours for the City. Interested persons should contact the HR Department at 617-466-4170 or find applications online by visiting www.chelseama.gov/elder-services/pages/senior-tax-work-program.

Street Sweeping

Street Sweeping begins this month. Please pay close attention to posted street signs detailing the scheduled sweeping days on each street. Failure to comply will result in a parking fine.

We strongly encourage residents to move their cars on street sweeping days to allow for cleaning. It is impossible to keep our streets clean if cars are not moved. Failure to move your car will result in a $25.00 ticket.

Find out when the sweeping occurs on your street on www.chelseama.gov/StreetSweeping

Schedule a Vaccine Appointment

COVID-19 Vaccination Update: Adults 75 and over can receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting on February 1 using the statewide website. Find more details on the vaccination eligibility, vaccination locations and information for booking appointments at mass.gov/covidvaccine

Food Delivery Program for COVID-Positive

Did you recently test positive for COVID-19 and have to quarantine? If so, you are eligible to receive food delivered right to your home. The City of Chelsea will deliver a box of assorted veggies, fruit and other healthy groceries.

To sign up, Chelsea residents can dial 3-1-1 and request information regarding the City of Chelsea’s Emergency Food program. (And thank you for staying home and taking precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to others!)

Residential Parking Sticker Extended

The residential parking sticker has been extended until February 2022 in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. The current sticker expiring on February 28, 2021 will be valid until February 28, 2022.

All other permits/stickers will expire on February 28, 2021.

Food Pantry for Veterans

Contactless delivery and car pickup will be between 10 am and noon at 150 Marginal St. The next event dates are:

•May 5, 2021

Contact Veterans’ Services if you have a question: Francisco Toro

Email: [email protected]

Route 1 Housing Program

In an effort to enhance and preserve the quality of the existing housing supply in the City of Chelsea, the City has premiered the Route 1 Housing Enhancements Program.

The Program provides assistance to homeowners seeking to address sound attenuation, air quality improvements, and exterior repairs. Targeting properties adjacent to Route 1, the Program strives to mitigate the adverse public health effects caused by Route 1, including, but not limited to, noise pollution, degraded air quality, and property damage that occurred during recent state construction.

Learn more about this program and find the application online at www.ChelseaMa.gov/Route-1-Enhancement.

Save a Life, Wear a Mask

If you see businesses or workplaces not complying with safety guidelines, please report it by calling the City of Chelsea 311 (non-emergencies line) at 617-466-4209 or visiting mass.gov/compliance.

Housing Legal Clinic

Chelsea Housing Legal Clinic is available to help low-income residents with landlord mediation, eviction proceedings, and other housing legal issues. Due to Covid-19, the office cannot accept walk-ins. Please call 617-603-1700 or 1-800-342-LAWS for initial inquiries and to schedule an appointment. The call center pandemic hours are:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9am-noon

Tuesday & Thursday: 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Please be patient as the CHLC expects to receive a large number of calls.

For more information, visit www.chelseama.gov/CHLC

Raft Program Rental Assistance

If anyone needs help paying rent, they may be eligible for financial assistance through the Massachusetts Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program. RAFT has expanded its eligibility requirements to help people with COVID-19 related job losses or financial hardship. Some things to consider:

•Your immigration status does not matter.

•You may be eligible for RAFT if you have not been, or will not be, able to pay rent, mortgage payments, or utilities due to COVID-19.

•You must be in contact with your landlord or property manager (RAFT funds are paid to them).

•If you are not on the lease, you can provide your landlord’s contact information to confirm that you are a tenant.

•If you need help to cover your security deposit (for first or last month’s rent), you can specify the unit you plan to move into, even if you have not yet signed the lease.

•You are not eligible if you are in an Emergency Assistance Shelter.

Households can receive up to $4,000 for a 12-month period. To check eligibility and for help with applications, call the CONNECT Hotline at 617-712-3487.

Water Leak Alerts

The City of Chelsea is offering a free service to residents to help efficiently manage water usage and lower monthly bills. The service also notifies residents if usage indicates a possible leak. Register for this service at http://chelma.aquahawk.us or call 617-464-4041 for more information.

Free Water Meter Replacement

The City of Chelsea’s DPW is continuing its water meter replacement program for both residential and commercial customers. As part of this effort, meter service technicians from the DPW may be visiting a property to remove the old meter and replace it with a new meter. All DPW meter service technicians travel in marked City of Chelsea vehicles and have City of Chelsea identification badges. Whenever a water meter technician visits a property, one should ask to see the City issued ID. Installation of a new meter will typically take less than 30 minutes. The new meters will eliminate most estimated bills. Reliable readings will also allow customers to identify leaks that may result in higher than normal bills. There is no charge for the new meter.

Chelsea Street Bridge App

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

MassPort Noise Complaint Line

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

Senior Water and Sewer Discount

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.