News Briefs

Beacham Street Traffic Advisory

Starting May 3, reconstruction of Beacham and Williams Street will get started (from the City Limit to Mulberry Street.) This project will improve connectivity between businesses and residents of Chelsea and Everett. Please seek an alternate route, as the route will be open to business and freight only.

Williams Street Paving Advisory

Starting May 2 and going to May 14, the DPW will be paving Williams Street (from Spruce to Chestnut Street), and Marginal Street (from Pearl to Willow Street). The work will be done at night. All traffic will be re-routed. Please seek an alternate route, and observe the no parking signs to avoid traffic violations.

Grab and Go Craft Kits

Stop by the Chelsea Public Library during pick up hours below to celebrate Earth Day all month with crafts made from recycled materials. The Lady Bug craft kits are available while supplies last.

Pick up times are:

•Monday, Tuesday and Friday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•Wednesday and Thursday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

•Saturday – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COVID Testing Site Moves Back to City Hall

Free COVID-19 Testing is back at City Hall. Starting on Wednesday, April 21, a free outdoor testing site opened at City Hall, 500 Broadway. The Indoor site located at Emiliana Fiesta (35 4th. St) is no longer a testing site.

As COVID-19 cases in Chelsea continue to steadily increase, it’s important that individuals get tested often.

The testing schedule includes:

•Monday to Friday, 2-6 p.m.

•Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Temporary Outdoor Dining Permits Available

To expand business opportunities during COVID-19, restaurants and eateries can now apply for a temporary permit to offer outdoor dining services on:

•Private Property (including privately owned parking lots.)

•Sidewalks.

•Other public spaces such as streets or parking spaces adjacent to your establishment (Permits to use such adjacent streets or parking spaces require approval from the Traffic Commission).

Permits are valid through November 5, 2021 or 60 days until after the Governor ends the Pandemic. With each of these options, restaurants that currently serve alcohol may also serve alcohol outdoors in accordance with the Licensing guidelines. Apply for a permit online: Application for 2021 Temporary Outdoor Dining for Restaurants and Eateries. The City will also offer free technical assistance to business owners who need help with outdoor space design. To coordinate a meeting with the team, please contact Lourdes Alvarez via email at [email protected] or by calling 617-487-9763. Read more at www.chelseama.gov/OutdoorDining.

Join the Beautification Committee

Interested in beautifying the City? There is a Beautification Committee that meets monthly with the City Manager, ISD and the DPW to talk about trash and problem properties and to consider beautification initiatives such as improved signage, cigarette butlers and public art. If you are interested in being part of this Committee, please contact either Laura Brockington at GreenRoots email [email protected] or Monica Elias at The Neighborhood Developers email [email protected]

Mass Save Looking for Applicants

Do you own a 1-4 unit residential building? For a limited time, Mass Save’s sponsors are offering owners of 1-4 unit residential buildings 100% off all approved insulation for all rental units. These energy upgrades can help save energy and money.

To get started, schedule a FREE Mass Save Home Energy Assessment at (978) 237-4530 or visit https://allinenergy.org/chelsea.html.

Chelsea Eats Card Extended

The City wants to announce that the Chelsea Eats program has been extended for another month, so please keep the card. The fifth distribution will occur at the end of March. The City hopes to extend the Program beyond June 30. Stay tuned for further updates. The City wants to thank all city partners for their tireless fundraising efforts. If there are any questions, please call 617-466-4209 or email [email protected]

Property Tax Work-Off Program

Applications are available for the Senior Property Tax Work-off Program and the Veterans Tax Work-off Program. The programs have no income eligibility requirements. Any senior 60 years or older, and any veteran, with an ownership interest in real estate is allowed to participate in the Tax Work-Off Program regardless of assets or income. Participants receive a $1,500 reduction on property taxes, working 111.11 hours for the City. Interested persons should contact the HR Department at 617-466-4170 or find applications online by visiting www.chelseama.gov/elder-services/pages/senior-tax-work-program.

Street Sweeping

Street Sweeping begins this month. Please pay close attention to posted street signs detailing the scheduled sweeping days on each street. Failure to comply will result in a parking fine.

We strongly encourage residents to move their cars on street sweeping days to allow for cleaning. It is impossible to keep our streets clean if cars are not moved. Failure to move your car will result in a $25.00 ticket.

Find out when the sweeping occurs on your street on www.chelseama.gov/StreetSweeping

Schedule a Vaccine Appointment

COVID-19 Vaccination Update: Adults 75 and over can receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting on February 1 using the statewide website. Find more details on the vaccination eligibility, vaccination locations and information for booking appointments at mass.gov/covidvaccine

Food Delivery Program for COVID-Positive

Did you recently test positive for COVID-19 and have to quarantine? If so, you are eligible to receive food delivered right to your home. The City of Chelsea will deliver a box of assorted veggies, fruit and other healthy groceries.

To sign up, Chelsea residents can dial 3-1-1 and request information regarding the City of Chelsea’s Emergency Food program. (And thank you for staying home and taking precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to others!)

Residential Parking Sticker Extended

The residential parking sticker has been extended until February 2022 in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. The current sticker expiring on February 28, 2021 will be valid until February 28, 2022.

All other permits/stickers will expire on February 28, 2021.

Food Pantry for Veterans

Contactless delivery and car pickup will be between 10 am and noon at 150 Marginal St. The next event dates are:

•May 5, 2021

Contact Veterans’ Services if you have a question: Francisco Toro

Email: [email protected]

Route 1 Housing Program

In an effort to enhance and preserve the quality of the existing housing supply in the City of Chelsea, the City has premiered the Route 1 Housing Enhancements Program.

The Program provides assistance to homeowners seeking to address sound attenuation, air quality improvements, and exterior repairs. Targeting properties adjacent to Route 1, the Program strives to mitigate the adverse public health effects caused by Route 1, including, but not limited to, noise pollution, degraded air quality, and property damage that occurred during recent state construction.

Learn more about this program and find the application online at www.ChelseaMa.gov/Route-1-Enhancement.

Save a Life, Wear a Mask

If you see businesses or workplaces not complying with safety guidelines, please report it by calling the City of Chelsea 311 (non-emergencies line) at 617-466-4209 or visiting mass.gov/compliance.

Housing Legal Clinic

Chelsea Housing Legal Clinic is available to help low-income residents with landlord mediation, eviction proceedings, and other housing legal issues. Due to Covid-19, the office cannot accept walk-ins. Please call 617-603-1700 or 1-800-342-LAWS for initial inquiries and to schedule an appointment. The call center pandemic hours are:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9am-noon

Tuesday & Thursday: 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Please be patient as the CHLC expects to receive a large number of calls.

For more information, visit www.chelseama.gov/CHLC