District Updates

•Chelsea Public Schools welcomed back some of it’s Pre-K-12 students this week. Thank you to CHS Alum Roberto Soto from Day Twenty-six Events for helping bring that welcome back cheer for our faculty/staff and students at the ELC, Mary C. Burke Complex and Chelsea Opportunity Academy.

•This year has been one of uncertainty, transition, and growth for all of us. As we continue to navigate all of these changes, the need to take time and engage in our own self-care and wellness is even more important. Throughout this Spring, CPS has dedicated the second and fourth Wednesdays as Wellness Wednesdays. From 3-4 p.m. on these Wednesdays, there will be 3-4 different activities led by some of our amazingly talented colleagues to promote wellness, laugh, and build a stronger CPS community. Please take advantage of these opportunities both to engage in your own self-care and to connect/reconnect with other members of the community. Specific details will follow. We look forward to seeing you.

•Burke Complex Principals and Parent Liaisons held informational sessions last week to update parents on reopening measures for students at the complex who are returning next week.

Early Learning Center

•The ELC provided our students with watercolor paints, and Ms. Podol’s and Ms. Jenn’s students had a lot of fun painting with their new sets.

•Mrs. Faiella & Miss Maria’s class celebrated Fabulous Friday by dressing up in fancy clothes last week. Students also made bubbles out of milk by blowing into a straw and trapping the air inside of the liquid. Many noticed reflections in the bubbles.

Berkowitz School Updates

•The Berkowitz school recently had their third live school wide online assembly. Berky, the school mascot, showed the students ways to cope with anxiety and stress. The principal, Ms. Restrepo, announced the monthly Berkowitz PAW Awards to students who showed our school core values of respect, responsibility, empathy, or determination. Students were also featured in Berkowitz Student Spotlight as they showed their talent by performing music, magic, comedy, and showing their artwork. Students ended the assembly by playing a fun trivia game.

Awardes included: Paw Award – Sofia Turcios Magana; Science Awrds – Kaitlynne Molina Espinosa and Karina Lopez Ayala.

Kelly School Updates

•A SPECIAL joy came at recess time, when Ms. Campbell and Ms. Phelan’s students made history by enjoying the first Kelly School Recess on the new playground. As one student reported afterward, “The playground is A-MAZING!” Thanks to Joe Cooney, Monica Lamboy, and all who have helped shepherd this long-term project to completion so kids can enjoy a wonderful outdoor play space.

Sokolowski School Updates

•Finn the Sokolowski Shark mascot had a busy day April 7 delivering pizzas to two hard-working 4th graders. Geshua and Herbert both worked hard to save their points in order to get Finn’s Pizza Delivery. They earned dojo points for demonstrating classroom expectations which are Respecting Yourself, Respecting Others and Respecting the Environment. Each week, Ms. Fairman’s students have the opportunity to cash in their points but these kiddos decided to save and get this big prize. Great job Geshua and Herbert.

•With the school being closed for so long and having all our new staff join us remotely, most haven’t had a chance to just socialize and get to know each other. To fix that, the SEL Team hosted our Soko Virtual Happy Hour last week. We had so much fun exploring a virtual rooftop bar, sharing stories, getting to know one another, and enjoying some snacks and drinks provided by the SEL team. Shout out to the SEL team for putting our goodie bags together and making sure everyone received one, even if that meant home deliveries.

•Students and teachers just attended a schoolwide virtual field trip. During the trip to the orchestra, students watched The Boston Symphony Orchestra present this year’s youth concert. A schoolwide musical celebration was the perfect way to end our last day of full remote learning and reopen our school. A big shout-out to Ms. Wivchar for making this happen.

Chelsea High School

•Chelsea Wellness Campaign – Teen Action Project, a paid internship sponsored by Healthy Chelsea, is a youth group focused on prevention. The group is made up of high school students working and partnering with other youth groups in the community, including Youth Food Movement and La Colaborativa Mental Health Awareness Internship. Together, they have been working on a project that focuses on increasing mental health awareness. The goal is to share stories, inspire, and lead others on taking steps to prioritizing mental wellness. Now they are excited to launch a social marketing campaign and invite the whole community to join in and supporting them.

A special thank you to our adult advisors: Yasmine Hung, Missy Valentin, Collin Macgowan, Tania Baez, Kendra Dawsey, Madina Hassan, Romie Williams, and Juliana Ison.

Follow them on Instagram: @chelsea.wellness

For additional information, contact: Yasmine Hung, Youth Prevention Coordinator, [email protected]

•Bring your voice, opinions, and ideas to exhibits in Harvard museums. $200 stipend, free museum membership and tickets, and + benefits. Seeking Spanish-speaking, Latinas/os/xs, or Hispanic high schoolers from Somerville and Chelsea. March and April information sessions. Starts in April. Learn more and apply at hmsc.harvard.edu/hear.

Chelsea Opportunity Academy Updates

•The Chelsea Opportunity Academy welcomed students and staff back and had a great ReOpening week last week. Students worked hard, attended classes, and got to do some fun afternoon activities including painting, charades, and a soccer shootout. The Chelsea Opportunity Academy staff is so proud of the students as they work to balance work, school, and family life as they come back from remote learning. The Chelsea Opportunity Academy administration is so thankful and proud of the COA teaching and support staff team as they have worked so hard to bring students back comfortably and safely.