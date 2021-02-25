Officials tour local vaccination sites

AG Healey visits Chelsea site

Attorney General Maura Healey picked the Chelsea vaccination site as the first stop on a tour of local vaccination sites around the Commonwealth this week in an effort to promote health equity and vaccination access.

Some media reports also questioned if she was also testing the waters for a potential run at governor next year, with current Gov. Charlie Baker now under the spotlight for a frustrating rollout of the state’s vaccination program.

That said, AG Healey was all business when she visited the site on Monday morning, Feb. 22. She visited the front desk, the appointment check-in desk, the vaccination room and the area where vaccine is drawn into syringes and prepped.

“I’ve been saying for a long time now that as we move forward with vaccination, it’s so important that we get vaccination to communities that have been disproportionately harmed and are disproportionately at risk. We know in this state it is communities like Chelsea and others like majority Black and Latino populations that have really, really become sick and died as a result of COVID-19,” she said. “It’s really critical we keep health equity in the forefront…Today it’s not food being delivered here, but vaccine – though food is still an important part of what’s being done here. I want to hold up these two leaders. We’ve got to get shots out through community-based organizations. Organizations like La Colaborativa know their residents, they speak their languages and understand how to actually get people to come, be comfortable and get vaccinations.”