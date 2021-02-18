Pressley’s Provision to support families experiencing homelessness included in House American Rescue Plan

Special to the Record

Last week, the House Financial Services Committee included in the House American Rescue Plan Act a measure championed by Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, in partnership with several colleagues, that would to invest nearly $5 billion in additional funding to support vulnerable families and individuals experiencing homelessness.

“Housing is a critical determinant of health, economic opportunity and social mobility,” said Congresswoman Pressley. “With this pandemic continuing to rage and the threat of homelessness looming large for families across the Massachusetts 7th and nationwide, our relief efforts must continue to prioritize keeping families safely housed.”

Experts estimate that $5 billion in additional resources is critical to help communities across the country provide safe and secure shelter for those experiencing homelessness. This provision is responsive to the needs of community and advocates and will provide cities and states the flexibility needed to make long term investments to combat the homelessness crisis like the conversion of hotels and motels into non-congregate shelters.