Associate Justice Kelly to speak at Black History event

Associate Justice of the Mass. Superior Court Angel Kelley will join the Chelsea Black Community (CBC) in a virtual conversation tonight (Thursday) at 6 p.m.

The topic of the event will be “Injustice Everywhere Is A Threat To Justice Everywhere.”

CBC President Joan Cromwell invites Chelsea residents to participate in the special conversation with Kelley, an eminent legal scholar, about the Massachusetts criminal justice system.

Last week’s CBC event was a virtual discussion following the short film, “Assumptions and Stereotypes.”

Chelsea resident Khalil Saddiq, a racial equity consultant for non-profit organizations, did a superb job generating opinions about the film and engaging residents in a conversation about incidents they had experienced in their lives.

The CBC’s Black History Month schedule of event will conclude on Feb. 24 with President Joan Cromwell leading the presentation of the prestigious CBC “Chelsea Trailblazer” Awards in a virtual ceremony.