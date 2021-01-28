News First in Line by Record Staff • January 28, 2021 • 0 Comments Chelsea Village Elderly held one of the very first COVID Vaccine Clinics for Peabody Properties on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Staff and over 100 residents were vaccinated.Pictured here is Katherine Stec, 98 years old. As the oldest resident of Chelsea Village, she was given the honor of being the first resident to be vaccinated by CVS Pharmacy, who collaborated with the Resident Services Department.What a great day and such a team effort!