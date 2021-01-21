State Removes Flu Vaccine Requirement for Schools

The Chelsea Public Schools (CPS) reported that the state Department of Health no longer is requiring students to get the flu vaccine this year.

Previously, students had to get the vaccine before Dec. 31 to attend school, then that was moved into February. However, this week it was announced it wouldn’t be required, but strongly encouraged.

“The Massachusetts DPH is removing the requirement for flu vaccination for attendance for students pre-school through college age,” read an announcement from CPS. “DPD continues to strongly recommend that everyone six months and older receive their flu vaccine each year.”