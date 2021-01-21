News Briefs

Residential Parking Sticker Extended

The residential parking sticker has been extended until February 2022 in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. The current sticker expiring on February 28, 2021 will be valid until February 28, 2022.

All other permits/stickers will expire on February 28, 2021.

Final Arts Meeting

The Chelsea Arts and Culture Planning Visioning Team is holding a final meeting on Wednesday, January 27 at 7 p.m. Recommendations from the consulting team will be presented for Chelsea’s 5-year arts and culture plan. Residents are invited to attend the meeting. 8-8:30 p.m. will be open for comments and questions.

COVID-19 Free Testing

The Stop the Spread testing site has moved and is now offering free COVID-19 testing at 35 Fourth St. It is available to everyone. There is no longer any testing going on at City Hall or Chelsea Square.

The hours are:

•Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday – 2-6 p.m.

•Wednesday and Friday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

•Saturday and Sunday – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pre-register online and save time.

MGH Offers Free COVID Testing Van

The MGH COVID-19 testing van will be available to Chelsea residents every Tuesday from 2-6 p.m. in the parking lot at the La Colaborativa warehouse, 25 Sixth St.

Walk-in testing is available for individuals who primarily live, work and go to school in Chelsea.

Chelsea Recreation Announces Free Spring Online Classes

Chelsea Recreation which includes Community Schools programming is offering free online spring classes to all residents who register beginning January 12 at 4pm . There are classes in martial arts for ages 3.5-12, ballet, art, music and adult cardio. Learn about safety around water with Longfellow’s WHALE Tales , the process of buying a home, take one of our popular Spanish or English language classes or participate in our Valentine’s Day Virtual Fitness Challenge. Those interested have three easy ways to register: by email: [email protected], phone 617 466-5233, 4-8:30pm; or online at register.communitypass.net/Chelsea.

Visit recreation.chelseama.gov for more information.

Vacancies on Various Boards, Commissions

Pursuant to the City of Chelsea Charter, Section 9-5(d), this is a Notice of all Board and Commission upcoming vacancies in the City of Chelsea through June 30, 2021.

During that timeframe, openings will occur in the following Boards and Commissions:

The Board of Assessors; the Board of Health; the Board of Library Trustees; Board of Registrars of Voters; The Community Schools Advisory Board; The Conservation Commission; The Council on Elder Affairs; The Cultural Council; The Chelsea Disability Commission; The Economic Development Board; The Historical Commission; The Licensing Commission; The Traffic & Parking Commission; the Zoning Board of Appeals; and the Youth Commission. Information about each of these Boards is available at https://www.chelseama.gov/home/pages/board-openings. All of these Boards have three year terms except for the Economic Development Board, which is a five year term, and the Youth Commission, which is a one year term. Those interested in applying should send both a letter of interest and a resume either by mail to the City Manager, Chelsea City Hall, 500 Broadway, Chelsea, Massachusetts 02150 or by email to [email protected]

Materials should be received by the close of business on Friday, February 5, 2021.

Food Pantry for Veterans

Contactless delivery and car pickup will be between 10 am and noon at 150 Marginal St. The next event dates are:

•February 3, 2021

•March 3, 2021

•April 7, 2021

•May 5, 2021

Contact Veterans’ Services if you have a question: Francisco Toro

Email: [email protected]

Route 1 Housing Program

In an effort to enhance and preserve the quality of the existing housing supply in the City of Chelsea, the City has premiered the Route 1 Housing Enhancements Program.

The Program provides assistance to homeowners seeking to address sound attenuation, air quality improvements, and exterior repairs. Targeting properties adjacent to Route 1, the Program strives to mitigate the adverse public health effects caused by Route 1, including, but not limited to, noise pollution, degraded air quality, and property damage that occurred during recent state construction.

Learn more about this program and find the application online at www.ChelseaMa.gov/Route-1-Enhancement