The Josh Kraft Way: Street to Be Named in Honor of JGBC Founder

The Chelsea City Council voted unanimously to name a street in honor of former Jordan Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Josh Kraft.

Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson sponsored the motion that will name an area between Maverick Street and Congress Avenue adjacent to the club, “Josh Kraft Way.”

“Josh Kraft came to Chelsea and helped affect Chelsea youths in a positive, uplifting manner,” said Robinson. “He was able to deliver a state-of-the-art Boys and Girls Club facility to Chelsea that has benefited our youth in so many ways. His leadership of the club was exceptional. The naming of this street is a fitting honor for a someone who was outstanding leader in our community for many years.”

Kraft served as the founding executive director of the Chelsea-based club for 15 years, leading the way for the construction of the new $11.2 million clubhouse on Willow Street. He is stepping down as the president of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston after a distinguished 30-year association with the organization.

Mark Robinson, chair of the JGBC Breakfast Series, said of Josh Kraft Way, “What a great and deserving honor!”

Robinson added, “Josh’s legacy is beyond his leadership and the Chelsea Clubhouse. His positive impact on the lives of hundreds of children who passed through The Willow Street Clubhouse and their families is generational for it will multiply to the thousands for years to come. The Boys and Girls Club of Chelsea would not have happened without Josh and Chelsea will forever be the beneficiary.”

John Montes, program director at the JGBC, had the opportunity to work with Kraft at the local club for 20 years. He said he is excited that there will be street named in honor of Kraft.

“This is an amazing tribute to Josh,” said Montes. “He has done so much for this community that I could not think of anyone more deserving of this honor.”

Josh Kraft is the son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the late Myra Kraft. Josh is the president of the New England Patriots Foundation.