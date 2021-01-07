Chelsea Jewish Lifecare Kicks Off “Superheroes Saving Lives” Campaign

Special to the Record

Chelsea Jewish Lifecare (CJL), one of New England’s leading nonprofit healthcare organizations with campuses in Chelsea and Peabody, unveiled its new Superheroes Saving Lives campaign. Geared to its dedicated and loyal frontline staff, the light-hearted campaign focuses upon serious subjects: thanking employees for adhering to proper infection control protocols as well as conveying the importance of taking the coronavirus vaccine.

Created in English and Spanish, the three month campaign features videos from the assisted living and nursing home residents, who thank the staff for their “heroic” efforts in keeping them safe during the pandemic. The videos span the gamut from humorous to serious to emotional. Additionally, staff also encouraged their own family members to record videos showing how important it is for individuals to follow safety guidelines and proper hygiene protocols.

“We have faced many challenging and unprecedented situations since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Adam Berman, President of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare. “Our staff has been extraordinary the entire time. I am incredibly grateful for their resilience, dedication, and cooperation in keeping our residents safe and healthy. This campaign is our way of thanking our employees and letting them know how much we appreciate their efforts.” Berman added, “We’re also hoping it instills a little bit of humor into our daily routine.”

The campaign slogan, “Not all superheroes wear capes. At Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, we wear masks,” emphasizes the fact that healthcare workers have emerged as real-life superheroes, risking their own health every day to save the lives of their beloved residents. Each of the Chelsea Jewish Lifecare assisted living and skilled nursing residences created their own video, showcasing heartfelt “thank you” messages from the residents. Phyllis Silverman, who is a resident of the Harriett and Ralph Kaplan assisted living resident in Peabody, summed it up best. “I know you only want us to be happy, you want us be healthy, you want us to be safe,” said Silverman. “I truly thank the entire staff for that.”

Components of the campaign include Superhero buttons, care packages, t-shirts, candy, and capes. Employees are encouraged to take the Chelsea Jewish Lifecare Superhero pledge, in which they promise to “keep myself, my co-workers, my residents and my community safe by following safety practices at work, at home, and in my community.” Updates to the campaign will be made regularly throughout the three month period with new videos, posters, messages, and tributes to staff members. The campaign will also be rolled out in CJL’s sister organizations, JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow and Deutsches Altenheim in West Roxbury.