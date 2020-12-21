Tobin Southbound Traffic Goes To Three Lanes as of December 23

Two full overnight closures of Rt. 1 Monday and Tuesday

At 9 p.m. Monday through Tuesday morning and then 9 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday morning, the process of restoring Route 1 southbound to its full three lane capacity begins.

By the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 23, Route 1 Southbound will be restored to its full three lane capacity.

The reopening operation will require two full overnight closures of Route 1 southbound where it passes through the Chelsea Viaduct portion of the combined Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project. The first closure will take place on Monday, 12/21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The second closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Tuesday 12/22 and end with the re-opening of Route 1 southbound to its full three lane capacity.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured off Route 1 at the Carter Street off-ramp, turn right on Carter Street, turn left on Everett Avenue, and turn right at the Everett Avenue on-ramp to rejoin Route 1. Following the operation, a work zone will be in the median.